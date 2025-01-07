Gray Forms New Strategic Alignment To Better Serve Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gray AES is a professional services company providing architecture, engineering, and & robotics solutions. This new alignment is part of a dedicated plan to better serve our valued customers while providing enhanced growth opportunities for our team members.

"The launch of Gray AES marks a pivotal moment for Gray and the customers we serve. Gray AES brings together similar services, allowing us to simplify our message to our customers with a more unified approach," says Stephen Gray , President & CEO, Gray, Inc. "We're not only streamlining how we operate, but also enhancing the value and experience we deliver. We're excited for this new chapter and the opportunity to serve our customers better than ever before."

"This strategic alignment positions Gray AES to efficiently serve our customers in their existing facilities, and when they're ready to expand, we will be there to assist from project concept through commissioning and beyond," says Dowell Hoskins , CEO, Gray AES. "With decades of combined experience in design, engineering, and automation, we are here to help our customers solve their toughest problems."

Gray AES will continue to provide the world-class architecture, engineering, and automation & robotics solutions that have historically been provided by Gray AE, Gray Solutions, and InLine Engineers. From front-end design services and process engineering to system integration and automation, Gray AES is equipped to provide comprehensive solutions for today's business challenges.

Gray AES is also uniquely positioned to work alongside the Construction , Specialty Equipment , and Real Estate segments across Gray, providing the greatest value to customers. Whether delivering discrete services for designing and commissioning a new production line, a hybrid approach to engineer a custom process solution, or turnkey services from groundbreaking to startup, the Gray team has the talent and resources to turn vision into reality.

For questions about this new alignment or to learn more, please visit grayaes

About Gray

Gray is a fully integrated service provider encompassing a family of companies across Construction , Professional Services , Specialty Equipment , and Real Estate segments.

Since its founding as a regional contractor in 1960, Gray has grown its companies to consistently rank among the top construction and design firms in the U.S. Gray serves domestic and international customers in the:

Manufacturing ,

Food & Beverage ,

Data Centers ,

Advanced Technology ,

Distribution , and

Commercial

markets. We strive to be the trusted partner to leading companies of the world, serving them with diverse products and services of the highest value.

For more information on Gray, visit gray

gray

Media Contact:

Abby Johnson

Vice President, Integrated Marketing

606.923.2062

[email protected]

