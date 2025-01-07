Bright Uro Announces Award From Congressional Spinal Cord Injury Research Program

$1.75M Grant Awarded to Support Glean Urodynamics System for Bladder Management in

Wounded Veterans

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Bright Uro , a medical device company with a mission to transform care for lower urinary tract symptoms through innovations in urodynamics, today announced a Translational Research Award

of $1.75 million from the

Spinal Cord Injury Research Program (SCIRP), a Department of Defense Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program1, to support new product development and future innovations of the GleanTM Urodynamics System.

Congress established the SCIRP in 2009 in part as a response to the high rates of spinal cord injury observed in warfighters returning home from duty.

Up to 20% of all Americans living with an SCI are combat casualties and the Department of Veterans Affairs operates the largest single SCI care network in the United States2. The SCIRP Congressional program is intended to advance the medical treatment and care management of these wounded warfighters.

More than 300,000 Americans are currently living with an SCI – 79% are male – and about 18,000 new cases are recorded annually3. Neurogenic lower urinary tract dysfunction (nLUTD) affects 80% of SCI patients within the first year after injury and requires daily management of bladder symptoms4. The Glean System's design enables data-driven bladder management, and this award will aid in the development of a device that will provide patients critical insight of bladder pressures and volumes over an extended period.



"Bright Uro is proud to be recognized by SCIRP as a company deserving of support in our efforts to help wounded veterans with spinal cord injuries," said Derek Herrera, founder and CEO of Bright Uro and himself a retired Marine Raider who suffered an SCI in combat in Afghanistan. "Safe urinary management is a daily challenge for most paralyzed veterans. We have always believed that Glean could serve as a platform for managing bladder health and be immensely valuable to veterans in need, and to have that belief affirmed by SCIRP is deeply gratifying."

