The Law Office Of Will M. Helixon Opens Central Texas Office Near Fort Cavazos

- Will M. HelixonHARKER HEIGHTS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Office of Will M. Helixon (LOWMH) is pleased to announce the opening of its new Central Texas office in Harker Heights, just minutes from Fort Cavazos . Led by founder and chief counsel Will M. Helixon , a longtime Texas resident and retired U.S. Army judge advocate, this expansion underscores the firm's commitment to standing beside U.S. service members wherever they serve.A Growing Tradition of ServiceInitially established in 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri, LOWMH consolidated operations in Germany in 2018, focusing on U.S. service members stationed abroad. As the firm expanded in 2023, it rebranded and opened offices in Tacoma, Washington, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, while continuing its support of service members in Germany. In 2024, LOWMH further broadened its reach, adding offices in Clarksville, Tennessee, Columbia, South Carolina, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as well as extending services to personnel in Poland and across Eastern Europe.Now, LOWMH is bringing its distinct brand of dedicated military law representation back to its founder's home state.“I lived my first 30 years here in Texas,” says Will M. Helixon.“It's not just where my roots are-it's where I found my calling. Opening the Central Texas office allows me to split my time between Texas and Germany, continuing our proud tradition of defending those who defend us.”Strategic Location, Focused MissionPositioned near Fort Cavazos and within reach of Joint Base San Antonio-encompassing Fort Sam Houston, Brooke Army Medical Center, and Lackland and Randolph Air Force Bases-the new Harker Heights office will also serve clients stationed at Dyess, Goodfellow, and Sheppard Air Force Bases. This strategic location highlights LOWMH's commitment to remain accessible to those wearing the uniform.LOWMH specializes in defending service members facing career-altering challenges, including:. Command-directed and law enforcement investigations. Adverse administrative actions (e.g., reprimand rebuttals, evaluation appeals, adverse finding responses). Involuntary separation boards. Trials by court-martial. VA benefits disputesThe firm's military lawyers, all former judge advocates, bring a formidable record of over a century of combined military law experience, spanning multiple deployments in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Honduras, Hungary, Bosnia, and Kosovo.Warrior Advocacy in Action“Our mission is simple: to protect your rights, defend your career, and secure your future,” says Helixon.“We specialize in safeguarding those who fight for our freedoms-whether it's facing investigations by command, law enforcement, or the Inspector General, contending with adverse administrative actions, or battling for your hard-earned VA benefits. Our Warrior AdvocatesTM stand ready to fight for you.”LOWMH's approach is rooted in combat-tested experience and a passion for justice. As Helixon notes,“We go toe-to-toe with overzealous and specialized military prosecutors, armed with the knowledge and determination forged by years of service. We've served and deployed beside our clients-and now, we fight to defend them from the very commanders with whom they once stood shoulder to shoulder.”About the Law Office of Will M. HelixonFounded in 2015, the Law Office of Will M. Helixon has grown into a premiere military law firm, operating in the United States and Europe with nine associated lawyers. From Kansas City to Germany and now Central Texas, LOWMH continues its mission to defend America's Warriors by providing bold, diligent, and unwavering legal representation for service members across the globe.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit or call (913) 353-6466.

