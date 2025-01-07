BUFFERZONE® And Intel® Release Two New AI PC Security Solutions In CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BUFFERZONE ®, a provider of next-generation endpoint security solutions that protect endpoints from advanced threats, and Intel Corp . (NASDAQ: INTC ) industry-leading AI inference today announced their continued partnership in AI PC innovation. BUFFERZONE® releases two AI solutions as part of their Safe Workspace® solution suite powered by NoCloudTM AI technology. Both technologies operate on Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors, ensuring sensitive data remains local and never sent to the cloud.

The first solution, SafeBridge® AI, is an innovative zero-trust Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) solution that now incorporates Large Language Model (LLM) to identify and explain potential attack vectors in files downloaded from web browsing, email, or removable media. The second solution, Safe Data, is a sophisticated AI-powered file vault that protects users from Ransomware and other internal threats. It actively scans files for business and legal confidential information and secures them in a virtual vault. BUFFERZONE® Protection By ContainmentTM technology isolates external threats directly on the host, including those from removable media, web browsing, and email links or attachments. Files can be securely accessed within the virtual containment. For transferring files from the untrusted containment to the non-isolated environment, BUFFERZONE® employs SafeBridge®, a zero-trust file handle that utilizes an on-host CDR. This process sanitizes active or suspicious content within files, delivering a reconstructed and secure file version.

In cases where certain active components may pose risks but are also necessary, BUFFERZONE® provides a detailed explanation of potential threats within the file. This empowers users to understand hidden dangers and take informed security actions.

When files exit an isolated environment, they can become susceptible to internal threats like ransomware. The Safe Data solution enhances security by actively scans data at rest for sensitive information.

The solution automatically secures the files within a virtual vault upon detecting sensitive data. These files cannot be moved, copied, deleted, or accessed without the owner's authentication, ensuring that sensitive data remains fully protected. Running large language models (LLMs) directly on host devices can be slow and resource intensive. To overcome this challenge, BUFFERZONE® has partnered with Intel® to harness the computational power of Intel's AI PC processors. The Intel® CoreTM Ultra processor integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU into a unified package, delivering a substantial boost in AI performance on endpoint devices.

The innovative NoCloudTM approach delivers significant advantages: it eliminates LLM operational costs entirely compared to cloud-based solutions, while addressing critical customer concerns around security and privacy. Furthermore, tests on the Integrated GPU revealed substantial improvements in inference speed, achieving a reduction of over 60% compared to CPU-based inference.

"Our close partnership with Intel has greatly advanced our NoCloudTM AI security capabilities, enabling complex LLM and VLM operations to run directly on the endpoint with exceptional speed. The launch of SafeBridge® AI and Safe Data marks a major leap in endpoint security, delivering innovative anti-ransomware solutions to our customers. NoCloudTM is transforming cybersecurity by removing the need to upload sensitive data to the cloud for analysis. By running advanced AI directly on the host, we ensure greater privacy, robust security, and reduced latency – addressing critical concerns about the confidentiality of corporate and employee data," said Israel Levy, CEO of BUFFERZONE. "With our NoCloudTM AI technologies, we ensure sensitive information remains secure on-premises, preserving data privacy while significantly reducing VLM/LLM operational costs. Integrating Intel's CoreTM Ultra processor technology is a major step forward in our mission to enhance cybersecurity. The shift from cloud-based solutions to NoCloudTM began a year ago with our AI anti-phishing solution, which received excellent feedback and has now expanded to include innovative anti-ransomware and data at rest security."

"Intel commends Bufferzone for its innovative AI-driven security solutions and their collaborative work with our teams to enable two new features that run on Intel AI PCs. Bufferzone's NoCloudTM approach that runs AI entirely on Intel GPU and NPU accelerators, offers a compelling alternative to traditional detection-based security, providing enterprises with enhanced proactive protection while preserving user privacy," said Carla Rodríguez, Vice President and General Manager of Client Software Enabling at Intel.

To learn more about BUFFERZONE and its suite of cyber security solutions, please visit bufferzonesecurity and to learn more about Intel® Core Ultra processors, please visit intel

About BUFFERZONE

BUFFERZONE® Safe Workspace® solution protects home users, enterprises, and SMBs from advanced threats, including zero-day, ransomware, drive-by downloads, phishing frauds, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). With cutting-edge application isolation, zero-trust file security, and AI, BUFFERZONE gives employees seamless access to Internet applications, email, and removable storage – while reducing IT operational costs and keeping them and the organization safe.

©BUFFERZONE® Security Ltd. All rights reserved. BUFFERZONE®, Safe Workspace®, and NoCloudTM are a registered trademark of BUFFERZONE Security Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Loren Rozenbloom

Operations & Marketing Manager

BUFFERZONE

[email protected]



SOURCE BUFFERZONE

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED