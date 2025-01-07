Claigan Webinar - Restricted Materials In 2025 - What To Work On In 2025 Including The New Mandatory Testing For EU Rohs
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - On January 15, Claigan Environmental Inc. ( ) will be starting off 2025 with a 'bang'. With quite a few upcoming restricted materials deadlines, 2025 will be one of the heaviest workload years for restricted materials in recent memory.
Using wisdom and humour, Claigan will go over the near term work requirements for the Canada PFAS and plastic registry reporting, the new EU SVHCs, and US TSCA PFAS reporting, plus the recommended work for new designs to meet the requested changes to the EU RoHS compliance standard and to warning requirements of California Proposition 65.
Key topics will include:
Canada PFAS
Canada Plastics Registry
New REACH SVHCs
US TSCA PFAS Reporting
Mandatory testing for EU RoHS
Update to California Proposition 65
Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on January 15.
Webinars - Restricted Materials in 2025
Date: 15 January 2025
Time: 10am and 2pm
Duration: 1 hour including Q&A
To
Register:
10am -
2pm -
or on Claigan's Website at /webinars
About Claigan Environmental ( )
Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (consulting and testing). Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, Section 71, RoHS, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.
At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.
