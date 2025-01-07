Timekettle W4 Pro Earbuds Featuring Babel OS Launches Real-Time 2-Way Call Translation, Enabling Natural Cross-Lingual Conversations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The newly launched feature allows two-way translations to facilitate effortless cross-lingual conversations through any application or traditional phone system. It provides bidirectional synchronous translations without disrupting the original voice quality.

Users activate the translation mode simply by wearing the W4 Pro headset during a call, which requires no additional action by the other party, such as installing apps, software, or specialized translation equipment. Whether in business, academia, or social settings, users can engage in seamless conversations with people worldwide without any obstacles.

Redefining Real-Time Communication

The W4 Pro Earbuds, now enhanced with Babel OS, provide unprecedented functionality in real-time translation. Supporting 40+ languages and 93 accents , these advanced earbuds deliver human-like translation.



Based on Timekettle's proprietary HybridComm technology, the W4 Pro offers an optimized user experience with only a 3 - 5 second delay after the original speech is heard. The design also features slightly louder translated voices compared to the originals to enhance clarity without interference. With an ergonomic open-ear design to ensure comfort during extended use, the advanced AI technology achieves up to 95% translation accuracy, ensuring precise and natural communication. It offers various modes tailored to different scenarios:



One-on-One Mode : Share an earbud with another person for real-time translation during face-to-face conversations.

Listen and Play Mode: Record audio via the mobile app and receive translations, which can be played back later. Switch to Speak Mode: Speak into the earbud, and your translated speech is broadcast through your phone's speaker, ideal for meetings or presentations.

Another standout feature of the W4 Pro is its cutting-edge AI-driven summarization capability. During calls, it captures and displays all spoken words and translations on mobile devices in real-time. Once the call concludes, it swiftly generates detailed meeting minutes that can be shared instantly, significantly enhancing workflow efficiency. Additional advanced features include:



Real-Time Bilingual Transcriptions: Floating app windows provide live bilingual text transcriptions during calls, ensuring all information is accurately recorded for review and organization.

Enhanced Language Recognition: Supports 40+ languages and 93 accents, handling both standard pronunciations and regional dialects for smooth and accurate translation.

Wide Compatibility: seamlessly with mainstream communication apps, mobile systems, and traditional phone calls, offering unprecedented versatility.

Customizable Lexicons: Tailored translations for specific industries or contexts.

Ultra-Low Latency : Near-instantaneous translations with a 3–5 second delay.

Comfort and Clarity: Lightweight open-ear design and advanced noise reduction. All Day Use: Up to 12 hours playtime with just 1 hour to charge.

The Power of Babel OS

Also announced at CES is the new Timekettle proprietary software Babel OS, which delivers lightening-quick transitions with solutions that can anticipate what is being said, adapt to customizable lexicons, and translate with real human emotion and tonality.

It transforms the entire Timekettle product lineup, including advanced devices such as the W4 Pro Earbuds , WT2 Edge/W3 Earbuds , X1 Interpreter Hub , and the T1

and

T1 Mini

Handheld Interpreters. These devices are now faster, more accurate, and more human than ever, almost replicating the experience of having a live interpreter right by your side.

Key features of this transformative upgrade include:



AI Semantic Segmentation: Utilizes Timekettle's HybridComm technology to optimize speech segmentation for AI processing. It intelligently segments sentences and predicts their completion, enabling lightning-fast, real-time translations with near-zero latency.

Custom Lexicon for Personalized Translation: Enables users to create custom vocabularies for specific industries, contexts, or slang to avoid translation errors with names, locations, and specialized terms.

Authentic, Human-Like Voices: Incorporates advanced voice cloning technology to replicate users' unique voice tones and speech patterns, ensuring translations sound natural, conversational, and emotionally resonant.

State-of-the-Art Machine Learning for Ongoing Enhancements: Adapts dynamically to different languages and accents through continuous AI training and leverages the latest LLM engines to deliver precise and contextually rich translations. In addition, AI Edge solutions power offline operations without network services, ensuring seamless communication anywhere. Safety-Driven: Integrates advanced encryption and robust security measures across all devices and applications. Fully compliant with GDPR certification standards, offering high-level data protection.

"With the enhanced W4 Pro and Babel OS, we've created a solution that not only bridges language gaps but also redefines global communication standards. The two-way simultaneous call feature is a game-changer, offering a lifelike and uninterrupted communication experience across languages." said Leal Tian, Founder and CEO of Timekettle.

Availability

The

W4 Pro Earbuds (priced at $449) are available from January 7, 2025. Babel OS is available immediately and can be seen in action at

CES at the Timekettle booth [LVCC, North Hall - 9163 ]. Its enhanced features are demonstrated within products such as the W4 Pro Earbuds , WT2 Edge/W3 Earbuds (priced at $349.99), X1 Interpreter Hub (priced at $699.99), and the T1 and T1 Mini Handheld Interpreters (priced at $299.99 and $149.99 respectively). All Timekettle devices are available for purchase at its website or on Amazon. For further information, visit



About Timekettle

Since its inception in 2016, Timekettle has been at the forefront of cross-language communication innovation. With award-winning products and a global user base of over 400,000, Timekettle continues to set new standards in AI translation technology, striving to achieve universal communication freedom.

