'Youth Franchise': 2.08 Lakh First-Time Voters Listed In Delhi Electoral Rolls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) There are 2.08 lakh first-time voters aged between 18-19 in Delhi and 52,554 out of these were added to the electoral roll after the draft electoral roll was published on October 10, 2024, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday.

As per the Election Commission, out of Delhi's 70 constituencies, 58 are general and 12 SCs, across 11 districts. There are 83.49 lakh male voters, 71.74 lakh female voters, and 25.89 lakh young voters, culminating in a total of 1.55 crore voters.

According to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer R. Alice Vaz, a total of 1.67 lakh voters were added to the rolls since the draft electoral roll was published.

The CEO commended the election officials for putting in the extra effort to accommodate even those claims and objections, over voters' names inclusion and deletion, that came after the cut-off date of November 28, 2024.

The CEO's team managed to meet the December 24 deadline while disposing of the claims and objections which came in after November 28.

“The total addition since draft publication to final publication is 3,08,942 and total deletion is 1,41,613, hence there is a net increase of 1,67,329 voters during this period,” said the CEO in a statement.

The CEO said a hard copy, as well as a soft copy (without image), of the draft electoral roll, was provided free of cost to all six recognised political parties on the day of draft publication on October 29, 2024.

A meeting with political parties was held at the CEO level as well as the DEOs level seeking their participation in the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls and appointment of Booth Level Agents by political parties.

During the period of receiving claims and objections - from October 29, 2024, and November 28, 2024, 1,35,089 Form-6, 69,177 Form-7 and 83,825 Form-8 were received in NCT of Delhi.

The CEO also appealed to Delhi voters to ensure that they should never have their name on the electoral roll in more than one constituency or in any constituency more than once.

“It is a punishable offence under Sections 17 and 18 of the Representation of People Act, 1950,” the CEO said, urging voters to use Form-7 to apply for deletion of multiple entries.

The election office mentioned that the total number of polling stations is 13,033 in the national capital, out of which PwD and women-managed are 70 each.

The poll panel also mentioned that the Saksham App for the PwD voters, Home Voting facilities for the senior citizens, and CVIGIL for complaints will also be available to address the concerns of the people.

The term of the current Delhi Assembly ends on February 23, and the whole election process has to end before that.