How Internet Aggregators Can Turn Idle IP Resources Into Revenue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Internet Aggregator 2pifi Turns Idle IP Resources into Revenue with IPXO

The partnership began generating approximately 1% monthly return on 2pifi's IP assets.

Philip Kelly, a Engineer at 2pifi, shares his thoughts about their partnership with IPXO.

Internet aggregator 2pifi turns idle IPv4 resources into a steady income stream, generating a 1% monthly return.

- Philip Kelly, Network Engineer at 2pifiLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Transforming unused IP addresses into revenue while maintaining network flexibility sounds like a perfect scenario for any internet service provider. 2pifi , Inc., a specialized internet aggregator operating across North America, achieved exactly that.By partnering with IPXO's IP monetization platform, they turned their idle IPv4 resources into a steady income stream, generating a 1% monthly return while keeping full control of their network infrastructure.THE CHALLENGEAs a growing internet service aggregator, 2pifi faced a unique challenge in managing their IP resources. Many of their small enterprise vendors lacked sufficient static IP addresses, potentially limiting their ability to serve customers effectively. The company needed a solution that would not only protect their own IP needs but also enable them to support their vendors' requirements."We recognized the need to secure our IP resources while helping our vendors overcome their static IP limitations. This led us to acquire a /17 block, but we needed an efficient way to manage and monetize these resources", explains Philip Kelly from 2pifi.After exploring various options in the market, 2pifi found IPXO's platform in early 2022. The company was drawn to IPXO's transparent approach and user-friendly platform."IPXO's platform stood out because everything is right before your eyes," notes Kelly. "The openness and honesty of the platform made us feel confident in our decision to partner with them."TRANSFORMING IP MANAGEMENT INTO REVENUEThe implementation of IPXO's solution delivered immediate and measurable results. 2pifi discovered they could effectively monetize their unused IP resources while maintaining the flexibility to recall them when needed for their core business. The partnership began generating approximately 1% monthly return on their IP assets, creating an entirely new revenue stream from unused resources. This approach not only helped 2pifi maintain lower IP costs for their customers but also established a reliable safety net for future IP needs.Since joining the platform in early 2022, 2pifi has consistently maintained a portfolio of 24,576 IP addresses, demonstrating remarkable stability in their IP resource management. Their utilization rates have shown strategic flexibility, ranging from 66.67% to over 90%, allowing them to balance internal needs with monetization opportunities."The ability to put our IP addresses to work while maintaining access when needed has been invaluable," Kelly explains. "It's better to have the IP addresses in production and utilized by someone, creating that fluid exchange between monetization and operational use."This strategic approach to IP resource management meant 2pifi could maximize the value of their IP investments without compromising their ability to meet future business demands. The company found they could seamlessly transition IP addresses between active use in their operations and revenue generation through leasing, ensuring their resources were always productive.One initial concern for 2pifi was the potential risk of blacklisting and abuse issues. However, these concerns proved unfounded thanks to IPXO's robust security measures and efficient abuse management system."I was initially concerned about potential blacklisting of IPs, but we haven't encountered that problem," Kelly shares. "In the rare cases of abuse reports, the resolution process has been smooth and efficient."A WORD OF ADVICEThe partnership between IPXO and 2pifi continues to evolve, with plans to expand their IP monetization efforts. As 2pifi acquires new IP blocks, they plan to leverage IPXO's platform to maintain optimal utilization of their resources."We aim to continue listing our unassigned blocks on IPXO," says Kelly. "This ensures our IP addresses are always productive, whether in our operations or generating revenue through leasing."For organizations considering IPXO's services, 2pifi's experience offers valuable insights. "Just start leasing blocks right away," Kelly advises. "The concerns we initially had about potential issues never materialized, and the platform has proven to be extremely reliable."ABOUT THE COMPANIES2pifi, Inc. specializes in wireless connectivity solutions, including fixed wireless broadband, dedicated internet access, ethernet transport, outdoor fixed cellular LTE/5G, and Starlink low earth orbit satellite solutions. Since 2016, they've been providing comprehensive internet services across North America, serving large enterprises with their specialized aggregator approach.IPXO's innovative IPv4 lease and monetization platform continues to transform how businesses manage their IP resources. Through transparent pricing, automated services, and comprehensive support, IPXO enables organizations to maximize the value of their IP assets while maintaining full control over their resources. The platform's success with clients like 2pifi demonstrates its crucial role in modern IP resource management.

Jolita Puzakova

IPXO

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.