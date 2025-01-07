Ajith Kumar's Car Crashes During Practice Session; Actor Escapes Unscathed!

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 7 (IANS) Ajith Kumar, who is gearing up to participate in the upcoming Dubai 24 hours car race better known as the 24H Dubai 2025, had a lucky escape today after his car crashed during a practice session in Dubai.

The actor, who owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, is to participate in the intensely contested Porsche 992 class along with his teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod at the 24H Dubai 2025.

Ajith's racing team released a clip of the actor's car crashing during the practice session and the walking out unharmed, much to the relief of his fans and film buffs.

Along with the video clip, the racing firm, on its X timeline, wrote, "Ajith Kumar's massive crash in practise, but he walks away unscathed. Another day in the office ... that's racing!"

Ajith's racing firm, Ajith Kumar Racing, had announced earlier that the first practice session for the 24H Dubai would happen today. The firm also released a video clip of Ajith taking a look at the race track in Dubai along with his team and pictures of the star having a meeting with the other drivers to discuss strategy.

The 24H Dubai 2025 is significant to the actor as it will mark his firm's competitive debut in the world of racing. It will also mark the start of intense endurance campaign for the team and his firm, which has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.

Ajith, who had gone to Singapore along with his family to ring in the New Year and to celebrate daughter Anoushka's birthday, returned to Chennai along with his family on January 5. While the other members of his family left for their home, Ajith stayed back at the airport to take a flight to Dubai, where he is to race in the 24H Dubai 2025.