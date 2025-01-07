DTEN Unveils New Video Conferencing And Collaboration Solutions For Medium And Large Meeting Rooms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DTEN Room Solutions provide customers with intuitive, single-vendor configurations for professional, next-generation meetings for hybrid work.

DTEN announces a new lineup of hardware and software product configurations recommended for convenient and professional video meeting space deployments

- Scott Krueckeberg, Head of Strategic Alliances at DTEN

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DTEN , a leading global provider of video conferencing and collaboration solutions, announces recommended configurations of products for Zoom Rooms and Microsoft Teams Rooms users in Medium and Large meeting spaces.

A Complete Portfolio of Solutions Combining Hardware and Software for Any Room Size

Customers may choose the convenience of an All-in-One video meeting board solution with the DTEN D7X , or the flexibility to video enable any space with the DTEN Bar. These core configurations are designed to scale up to medium and large meeting rooms with the addition of the innovative DTEN Vue and Vue Pro camera systems, DTEN Mate room controller, and support for 3rd party audio packages.

Lastly, for IT-friendly end-to-end device management, the new product configurations go even further with DTEN Orbit, the cloud-based device monitoring and management platform designed to streamline customer service and IT support. New features will continue to add value to DTEN Orbit by supporting 3rd party audio and SIP integrations.

Product Configurations Designed for Convenience and Performance with Extensibility at its Core

From inception, the DTEN D7X board and DTEN Bar have been designed for extensibility and scalability in any meeting space through the ability to utilize additional camera and audio systems. This allows customers to choose a core system (D7X board or DTEN Bar) and add camera and software support options to match the needs of the meeting space. DTEN proprietary AI technology then processes the multiple cameras and microphones in the room, delivering a cutting-edge meeting experience that's also scalable and enterprise-ready.

“We are excited to present DTEN's new product configurations for medium and large rooms,” said Scott Krueckeberg, Head of Strategic Alliances at DTEN.“These solutions have been thoughtfully designed to bring an exceptional DTEN meeting experience to Zoom Rooms and Microsoft Teams Rooms. With our powerful portfolio, DTEN remains a leader in hybrid work solutions, offering our customers a single brand to cover all room solutions and use cases.”

Key benefits of the new room solutions include:

- Certified Solutions for Zoom Rooms & Microsoft Teams Rooms: Product configurations proven to deliver optimal meeting experiences for in-room, remote and hybrid employees.

- AI-Enhanced Technology: DTEN solutions include proprietary algorithms for noise suppression, video framing, and camera movements for secure and focused meeting experiences.

- Exceptional Camera and Audio Performance: Enjoy crystal-clear communication and crisp 4K video, tailored for any space.

- Future-Proof Design: Room solutions are easily scalable for growing businesses, evolving meeting requirements, and the addition of collaboration tools.

DTEN Solutions for small and medium rooms are available now, with new configurations for medium and large rooms scheduled for release in January 2025. The new solutions will be on display at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in the DTEN Booth #2V130 in Barcelona, Spain, February 4th-7th, 2025.



About DTEN:

DTEN is a leading provider of innovative video collaboration solutions, dedicated to empowering organizations worldwide with cutting-edge technology to foster seamless communication and collaboration in today's dynamic work environment. With a commitment to simplicity, performance, and innovation, DTEN delivers transformative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

For press inquiries and further information, please contact ...

Jackson Root

DTEN

+1 866-936-3836

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.