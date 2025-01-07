Infertility Treatment Market Size To Reach USD 3.512 Billion By 2032 Share & Growth Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infertility Market

Market Growth is Driven by Technological Advancements, Rising Awareness, and Support

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Infertility Treatment size was estimated at USD 1.745 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.512 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Infertility Treatment Market, Advancing Solutions for a Growing Global ChallengeThe infertility treatment market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several factors, including declining fertility rates, the rise of fertility clinics, and advancements in assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as in vitro fertilization (IVF). Technological innovations like AI-based embryo selection and non-invasive genetic screening are improving success rates, and boosting patient confidence. Additionally, the growing support from both public and private sectors, alongside evolving insurance policies, is making fertility treatments more accessible and affordable. Governments are also playing a significant role by eliminating financial barriers and raising awareness, positioning the market for further expansion as demand for effective infertility solutions continues to rise globally.Get a Free Sample Report of Infertility Treatment Market @Key Market Players in Infertility Treatment Market-Merck & Co., Inc. (Gonal-f, Ovidrel)-Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Menopur, Bravelle)-CooperSurgical, Inc. (Sage IUI Catheter, Wallace Embryo Replacement Catheter)-Vitrolife AB (EmbryoScope+, VitroLife Cleav Media)-Cook Medical (K-MICR Catheter, MINC Incubator)-Fisher Scientific (IVF Witness, Vitrogen IVF Media)-Irvine Scientific (Continuous Single Culture (CSC) Media, ISolate Sperm Separation System)-Esco Medical (Miri Time-Lapse Incubator, Mini Miri Benchtop Incubator)-Origio (SpermFreeze Solution, ORIGIO Sequential Cleav Media)-Genea Biomedx (Gavi, Geri Incubator)-INVO Bioscience (INVOcell, INVO Pre-treatment Kit)-FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (ISolate Media, Vit Kit-Freeze Media)-Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (Lykos Laser System, IMSI-Strict Software)-Nidacon International AB (PureSperm Wash, PureSperm Buffer)-Cryoport, Inc. (Cryoport Express Shipper, Cryoportal Logistics Platform)-Vitrolife Group (EmbryoGen, Primo Vision)-Ava AG (Ava Fertility Tracker, Ava Core)-Research Instruments Ltd. (Saturn 5 Laser System, RI Witness)-OXFORD Gene Technology (OGT) (CytoSure Fertility Array, IVF Genotyping Array)-Kitazato Corporation (Cryotop Method, Oocyte Retrieval Needle)Segment AnalysisBy ProductThe equipment segment dominated the market in 2023, which is attributed to slight advancements in technologies of reproductive health devices Similarly, state-of-the-art imaging systems, egg collection devices, and sperm analysis tools are enhancing the accuracy and outcomes of treatments. Such technologies are available now, and more awareness and upfront efforts toward developing infrastructure in these developing nations are also driving demands in this segment.By ProcedureThe ART segment dominated the market with a market share of 50% in 2023. Better success rates and higher acceptance are the major reasons these techniques like IVF and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) have gained popularity worldwide. The increasing insurance coverage for ART in the majority of the regions and the adoption of AI technologies to improve the success rate are also aiding this segment. This segment has also led government initiatives to raise awareness about ART.Need any customization research on Infertility Treatment Market, Enquire Now @Key Market Segmentation:By Product.Equipment.Media & Consumables.AccessoriesBy Procedure.Assisted Reproductive Technology.Artificial Insemination.Fertility Surgeries.Other Infertility Treatment ProceduresBy Patient Type.Female Infertility Treatment.Male Infertility TreatmentBy End User.Fertility Centers.Hospitals & Surgical Clinics.Cryobanks.Research InstitutesRegional InsightsThe Asia Pacific region dominated the global market in 2023 with a 35% share and is expected to continue leading throughout the forecast period. Growth in this region is fueled by increased medical tourism, heightened awareness about infertility treatments, and a rising number of fertility clinics. Major contributors to this expansion are countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, which are supported by government initiatives, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes. There is also a huge opportunity building with a decline in the cost of treatments and better facilities available in developing countries.North America is expected to grow at a relatively fastest growth rate due to favorable remuneration policies and the increasing prevalence of infertility. Huge investments in research and development and the availability of advanced technologies for this region will serve as drivers in the market. Increased patient awareness and favorable regulation will further enhance the growth trajectory of the market.Recent Market Developments.February 2024: Lupin Limited, a global biopharmaceutical leader, announced the launch of Ganirelix Acetate Injection after receiving U.S. FDA approval. This product is designed to prevent ovulation induction during controlled ovarian hyperstimulation, marking a significant advancement in fertility treatments..July 2023: BPEA EQT acquired a majority stake in Indira IVF, India's leading fertility service provider and one of the top global players in annual IVF cycles. With over 125,000 successful pregnancies to date, this acquisition underscores the growing investment in the infertility treatment sector.Buy Full Research Report on Infertility Treatment Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Infertility Treatment Market by Product8. Infertility Treatment Market by Procedure9. Infertility Treatment Market by Patient Type10. Infertility Treatment Market by End User11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:Fertility Services Market ReportIn Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Report

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.