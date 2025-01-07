Stellantis Banks On Ram To Power Sales

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) has redesigned its large heavy-duty trucks - and it's betting those updates will help reverse three consecutive years of sales declines for the brand.

The new Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and chassis cab trucks feature updated interior and exterior designs, as well as a new 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel engine that produces 430 horsepower and a best-in-class 1,075 foot-pounds of torque, according to the automaker.

The heavy-duty trucks are expected to arrive in U.S. dealers during the first quarter of this year and will sell for roughly $2,300 more than current models, starting at $47,560.

They follow the delayed rollout of their redesigned smaller sibling Ram 1500 pickup, which was released last year.

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis, who returned to the automaker in December after retiring in May, said the rollout of the Ram 1500 is improving.

“It's been super delayed, let's be honest. We should have been fully launched up on that [1500] truck this summer. We should have had [the heavy-duty trucks] already,” Kuniskis said during a media event.“It's getting better every day.”

Pickup trucks are crucial products for American brands such as Ram, which reported a 19% year-over-year decline in sales in 2024. That included a 16% drop in sales for its Ram pickup trucks. That compares with competitors such as Ford and GM's Chevrolet, which reported level sales in 2024 for their pickups.

