Lukashenko Warns Against Being Dragged Into War, Compares Belarus' Situation With Ukraine
Date
1/7/2025 10:11:26 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned that his
country will not be able to withstand being dragged into a war,
citing the dire consequences of such a scenario,
Azernews reports via Belta News.
In a statement Lukashenko expressed concerns about the current
political situation, noting that the situation would become
extremely complicated if Belarus were to be pulled into a
conflict.
Lukashenko also drew comparisons between the Political climate
in Belarus and Ukraine, highlighting the tension in both countries.
"There is a very tense situation in the world, but we must endure
it. Time will judge everything as it should be," Lukashenko stated.
He further emphasized that while Belarus may be accused of having a
dictatorship, it is still preferable to the state of affairs in
Ukraine, referencing the ongoing conflict there.
"The dictatorship of Belarus is better than the democracy in
Ukraine. We cannot withstand war," Lukashenko concluded, reflecting
on the challenges facing his country amidst the broader
geopolitical tensions.
