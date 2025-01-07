AFU Strike At Command Post Of Russian 810Th Marine Brigade In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on the command post of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Bila, Kursk region.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on .

“Such fire are an integral part of the combat operations of the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces , which are engaged in combat operations on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the General Staff noted.

The General Staff emphasized that the Armed Forces“will use all available means to destroy the armed forces of the Russian Federation that threaten the security of Ukrainian citizens.”

As reported by Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces killed 13 DPRK soldiers in the Kursk region