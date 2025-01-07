AFU Strike At Command Post Of Russian 810Th Marine Brigade In Kursk Region
Date
1/7/2025 10:11:02 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The armed forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on the command post of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Bila, Kursk region.
According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on facebook .
“Such fire attacks are an integral part of the combat operations of the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces , which are engaged in combat operations on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the General Staff noted.
Read also:
Ukraine's SOF troops
kill 13 North Korean soldiers in action on Kursk
battlefield
The General Staff emphasized that the Armed Forces“will use all available means to destroy the armed forces of the Russian Federation that threaten the security of Ukrainian citizens.”
As reported by Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces killed 13 DPRK soldiers in the Kursk region
MENAFN07012025000193011044ID1109063926
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.