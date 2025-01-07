IT Managed Service Provider, Integris, Launches Legal Practice Servicing Law Firms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, national IT Managed Service Provider, Integris, launched a practice dedicated to providing law firms specialized IT support. The practice will provide law firms with comprehensive and strategic IT solutions catered to the industry's cybersecurity and compliance needs. This practice now offers "Empower Legal"- a subset of Integris' comprehensive service package, "Empower." Since its founding, law firms have been woven into the fabric of Integris' identity as a company. In 1997, Integris founder and CEO

Rashaad Bajwa planned to attend law school but found his passion in providing technology services to law firms. This began Bajwa's path to building one of the largest IT MSPs in the country, now servicing hundreds of law firms nationwide.

"This practice brings several major differentiations from what we currently offer. First, Integris will provide law firms with dedicated Virtual Chief Information Officers who are armed with extensive knowledge of servicing law firms and know how they operate their businesses inside and out.

These strategic advisors are experts in legal line of business applications, areas of practice, and time management. They are committed to serving law firms with attention to detail, quick thinking, and adaptability.

Second, all clients will be serviced with our dedicated legal support pods. These pods have expanded support hours to match the tight deadlines and heavy caseloads operationally mature law firms operate under," says Chief Revenue Officer, Anthony DeGraw.

"Law firms are among Integris' largest and most loyal client bases. Through the years, we have worked as a true partner to the legal industry which is why it made sense for us to establish this practice. By dedicating our practice to the specialized needs of this industry, we are delivering a product that not only protects but advances the law firms we serve. I am proud to continue to strengthen our partnerships with current and future law firms looking for a premium product that differentiates itself by the level of service provided," says Greg Cooke, Integris VP, Legal.

In 2024, Integris conducted a survey

among more than 700 law firm clients. The survey results indicate 39% of clients would consider leaving their law firm after a data breach, while 81% harbor concerns about the use of AI in handling sensitive legal matters. This report sheds light on the hidden costs law firms face by neglecting IT investments-and the premium opportunities for those that prioritize cybersecurity and modern technology. Integris' legal practice will mark the second specialized industry vertical for the IT MSP. In 2023, Integris launched its Financial Institution Division.

