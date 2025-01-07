Princess Cruises Ushers In A New Era Of Mindful Indulgence With The Upcoming Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection sets a new standard for the as the first standalone non-alcoholic bar menu from a major cruise brand. The menu will feature an impressive array of 10–20 craft cocktails, developed in collaboration with the visionary team behind the world's No. 1 bar (Sips, Barcelona), Princess mixologists, and renowned cocktail artist Rob Floyd. The menu also boasts an exclusive selection of imported and domestic craft non-alcoholic beers, along with white, red, rosé, and sparkling wines-all crafted to mirror the complexity and quality of traditional beverages.

"At Princess, we're committed to creating inclusive experiences for all of our guests," said Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage for Princess Cruises. "The Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection reimagines what non-alcoholic drinks can be-delicious, sophisticated, and celebratory. By collaborating with exceptional brands like Betty Buzz and Lyre's, and industry-leading mixologists, we're proud to offer premium zero-proof options that complement the elevated Princess experience."

Signature offerings within the Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection will include:



Betty Buzz Creations: Known for its premium, all-natural mixers, Betty Buzz adds a bright, effervescent touch to the collection. Highlights include the Blake's Breeze, a crisp and refreshing blend of Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit, a splash of soda, and a twist of citrus.

Kylie Minogue's Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé: Known for her elegance and style, Kylie Minogue's award-winning nonalcoholic sparkling rosé offers a light, crisp, and celebratory option, perfect for toasting unforgettable moments at sea.

Lyre's Non-Alcoholic Cocktails: Guests can savor complex mocktails featuring Lyre's award-winning spirits alternatives, such as the No-Jito Royale, a modern take on the classic mojito made with Lyre's White Cane Spirit, fresh mint, and lime. 24K Margarita: This dazzling creation combines the artistry of nonalcoholic spirits with the glamour of a signature margarita, featuring Almave tequila by Lewis Hamilton in a nonalcoholic version crafted exclusively for Princess.

All spirits alternatives used in the collection are created with the same ingredients and meticulous methods as traditional alcoholic options, ensuring an authentic and indulgent experience.

Drinks within the Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection will be included in the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, which include unlimited beverages among other premium amenities.

The Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection will debut fleetwide by the end of March, making it a perfect way for guests seeking more mindful travel.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting .

