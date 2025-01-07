India, Malaysia Agree To Enhance Defense, Security Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- India and Malaysia agreed on Tuesday to enhance defense and security ties as the first India-Malaysia Security Dialogue was held in New Delhi.

The Indian of External Affairs said in a statement that Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Director General of the National Security Council of Malaysia Nushirwan Bin Zainal Abidin headed delegations of each countries in the first India-Malaysia Security Dialogue.

"During the security dialogue, both sides exchanged views on the global and regional security environment and reviewed on-going bilateral cooperation in the security, defence and maritime fields," the statement said.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism and deradicalization; cyber security; defence industry; and maritime security. They also explored ways to enhance cooperation in critical minerals and rare earth elements, it added.

India-Malaysia bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim's visit to India in August 2024 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (end)

