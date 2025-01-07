Simbe Launches Tally Spot, Becoming The Only Multimodal Store Intelligence Provider Combining Mobile And Fixed Sensors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An extension of Tally and Tally RFID, Tally Spot allows retailers to increase visibility into high-priority areas of the store, further enhancing operational excellence, product availability, and loss-prevention

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simbe , the Store IntelligenceTM leader powering the most retail banners in the world, today announced the launch of Tally Spot , a breakthrough fixed sensor data capture solution that complements Tally , Simbe's market-leading autonomous mobile robot. Developed as an extension of Tally to support higher-frequency scans in specific sections of the store, Tally Spot provides an added layer of visibility into high-turnover and higher-risk sales areas, like fresh/produce, prepared foods, alcohol, and even bottom of basket at checkout.

Retail's First Multimodal Store Intelligence Platform

Automated store intelligence has become an essential tool for retailer success across sectors, store sizes, and technological maturity. Leading wholesalers like BJ's Wholesale Club , innovative grocers like Schnuck Markets and Wakefern Food Corp. , major farm suppliers like Country Supplier , and many more are increasingly investing in AI-powered solutions like Simbe's to improve the store experience for shoppers and associates while setting a new standard for operational excellence.

Since introducing the world's first autonomous item-scanning robot, Tally, Simbe has met rising demand for in-store intelligence, refining and expanding its solutions for retailers in multiple industries and continents – first through Tally's computer vision and RFID, and now through fixed sensors with the introduction of Tally Spot.



Tally : As the most accurate, reliable, and cost-effective solution for scanning store interiors, Tally is equipped with proprietary AI and computer vision, 2D sensors, and 3D sensors powered by best-in-class Intel® RealSenseTM depth cameras. Tally navigates stores up to five times per day, analyzing inventory with unmatched precision. Unlike competitive technologies that rely on time-consuming and often outdated planograms, Tally maps stores' current state, creating a 'realogram' to track changes and deliver true visibility into product availability, location, and pricing in near real-time.



Tally Spot : As Tally builds a precise map of the store, using computer vision and RFID to simultaneously identify and analyze products, Tally Spot extends more frequent, targeted monitoring to specific areas, like high-turnover (fresh/produce, meats, prepared foods), high-theft (alcohol, cold medicine, checkout), and high-value (luxury goods) zones.

Tally RFID : Tally's RFID technology tracks soft-tagged apparel, footwear, small appliances, electronics, sporting goods, and more – providing a near real-time view of the location and activity of all RFID-tagged merchandise within a store.



As the first and only solution offering multiple data capture methods, combined with its robust data analytics platform, Simbe is redefining how in-store visibility can drive immediate, strategic decision-making. Together, these solutions deliver complete, always-on insights across every corner of the store, allowing Simbe customers to collect integrated, actionable inventory data wherever and whenever they need it most.

“This milestone reflects our customers' innovation on behalf of shoppers and store associates,” said Brad Bogolea, Co-founder and CEO of Simbe.“As the impact of Simbe's technology grows, our retail partners are eager to further enhance operational excellence in-store and online. We're excited to launch Tally Spot as an extension of Tally and an expression of our long-term vision to power the single source of truth for in-store intelligence.”

Introducing Tally Spot

Autonomous mobile robots like Tally are essential for capturing entire stores and analyzing tens of thousands of products with the level of precision and efficiency required by most retailers. However, fixed sensors like Tally Spot offer an added layer of visibility that enables retailers to manage stock levels and prevent shrinkage more effectively.

Tally Spot stands out from other fixed sensors on the market due to its modular design that makes installation easy and adaptable to any store setup. With options for wall power or battery configurations, Tally Spot meets diverse operational needs across retail environments. When customer-facing, Tally Spot extends Tally's friendly, human-centered design, blending seamlessly into store environments.

“Simbe has been the painkiller for long-standing inventory headaches with Tally. Now, with Tally Spot, retailers have frequent, targeted monitoring across the store. Tally and Tally Spot work together to deliver inventory data faster while dramatically reducing errors,” said Tony Fadell, Build Collective Principal and Nest Founder.

A beta version of Tally Spot is currently available and in-use by multiple Simbe partners. To learn more about Simbe's latest offering, view the launch video here or visit .

About Simbe

Only Simbe's Store IntelligenceTM platform offers multimodal solutions to increase retail brands' performance with unprecedented visibility and near real-time insights. Cutting-edge AI and robotics power business-critical intelligence that streamlines inventory management and store operations, while elevating store teams and shoppers' experiences.

Simbe's comprehensive platform includes the world's first autonomous, item-scanning robot, Tally, which identifies exact product location, stock level, and pricing & promotion information with market-leading computer vision. Simbe works with top global brands in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit .

Intel and Intel RealSense are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Contact Info

Caitlin Allen

SVP of Market

...