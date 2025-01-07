DCI Celebrates Record Year In Sales, Reinforces Commitment To Community Bankers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Despite challenges posed by bad actors in the broader finance sector, DCI has remained focused on delivering high-quality solutions as a steadfast partner to community bankers. Adhering to a philosophy of controlled growth and quality over quantity, DCI has seen a remarkable increase in demand for its culture and technology. With a record 16 new core processing contracts and two new Fintech contracts, along with six existing customers planning acquisitions of other institutions, its conversion calendar for 2025 is already nearly filled.

"We're 100% bank-owned, so we understand the importance of integrity, community, and true partnership," said Layne Hanson, DCI's Vice President of National Sales.

"While many in the industry grapple with instability, layoffs, and uncertainty, we're proud to reflect the strength, growth, and dedication that comes from decades of understanding and exceeding the unique needs of community bankers."

DCI's customer-first reputation and cutting-edge technology solutions have resonated strongly with the market, leading to significant new partnerships and growth in 2024. Still, a commitment to high-quality implementations means DCI resists a push for unchecked growth. Rather, it works strategically to expand its resources and workforce, ensuring that as its customer base grows, its team remains equipped to offer the attention and support customers deserve.



Sarah Fankhauser, President and CEO of DCI, shares, "Continued investment in our people and infrastructure is what makes us the partner community bankers can count on. We're proud to be that partner, and it's clear our customers value that commitment. The growth we've experienced this year is a testament to the strength of our values and the dedication of our team."



As the company looks ahead to another year of record sales and continued success, DCI remains steadfast in its mission to inspire accessibility in community banking through technology. Now, more bankers than ever are seeing the payoff of a DCI partnership–one that never compromises on quality, service, or integrity.



