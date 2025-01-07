Vac2go Expands To New Jersey, Strengthening Service Across The Northeast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vac2Go opens its 9th location in West Deptford, NJ, just outside Philadelphia, PA.

WEST DEPTFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vac2Go, a trusted leader in vacuum truck rentals and services across the United States, is excited to announce its continued growth with the opening of its 9th location in West Deptford, New Jersey . Strategically located just 15 miles from Philadelphia, this new facility at 265 Jessup Rd is set to open in 2025, enhancing Vac2Go's ability to serve customers in the Northeast and deliver on its promise of reliability, safety, and exceptional service.Expanding with Purpose: Meeting Customer Needs Across the NortheastSince its founding in 2011, Vac2Go has been committed to meeting the evolving needs of its customers by expanding its geographic reach and fleet capabilities. This new location reflects the company's dedication to providing exceptional service where it's needed most, ensuring businesses in the Northeast have access to high-quality vacuum truck rentals, accessories, and support.The New Jersey facility will serve as a vital hub for industries across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and beyond, including the greater Philadelphia region. Positioned near major transportation routes such as I-295, the new site will enable quicker response times and easier access for contractors, municipalities, and environmental service providers.Delivering Value to Local IndustriesVac2Go's expansion offers more than convenience-it provides local businesses with a reliable partner for their vacuum truck and equipment needs. Along with a diverse rental fleet, the New Jersey location will offer repair and maintenance services and a wide selection of vacuum truck accessories, all maintained to OEM standards for safety and performance.Visit Our WebsiteFor more information about Vac2Go's services, rental options , and the New Jersey location, please visit our website at .About Vac2GoVac2Go is a leading vacuum truck rental company with a network of nine strategically located rental and service centers across the United States. Offering one of the industry's most diverse fleets of modern, high-quality vacuum equipment, Vac2Go serves a broad range of industries, including construction, environmental services, and municipalities. Each location provides repair and maintenance services, used equipment sales, and aftermarket parts and accessories. Vac2Go currently operates in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

