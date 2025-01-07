عربي


Invitation To Alfa Laval's Fourth Quarter Conference Call


1/7/2025 8:31:06 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release fourth quarter earnings on 5 February at 07:30 am CET.
The conference call will start at 09:00 am CET.

The conference call is hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and
CFO Fredrik Ekström.

To participate in the conference call and ask questions, please register on below link:

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast LINK will be available on
Alfa Laval - Investors .

Contacts

Johan
Lundin
Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90
[email protected]

Beata Ardhe
Executive Assistant
Mobile: +46
709 36 65 26
[email protected]

This is Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,000 people, and annual sales were SEK 63.6 billion (5.5 BEUR) in 2023. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

PR Newswire

