New Year, New Clean: Norwex Launches Game-Changing Powerzyme Laundry Detergent

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PowerZyme is a cutting-edge, ultra-concentrated formula that taps into the potent power of enzymes and plant-based surfactants to effortlessly tackle tough stains and odors. PowerZyme is USDA certified 91% biobased and free from bleach, fillers, optical brighteners, synthetic dyes and fragrances. Its biodegradable ingredients ensure clothes stay fresh and vibrant, while keeping harmful chemicals away from your skin and out of the environment.

"As consumers become more mindful of the ingredients they use in their homes and on their bodies, Norwex is leading the way in crafting innovative and powerful products that don't compromise on sustainability," said Courtney Landry, Norwex's Director of Global Product Development. "PowerZyme is a prime example – just a small amount of this highly effective detergent delivers exceptional results, making it easier for consumers to eliminate body burden and embrace eco-friendly, toxin-free choices in their daily routines."

PowerZyme can be purchased on its own (USD $37.99 / CAD $41.99) or as part of Norwex's Safe Haven 5 Set (USD $133.99 / CAD $154.99) – the ultimate starter pack for refreshing cleaning routines across every room of the home. As one of Norwex's most highly rated products, the Safe Haven 5 Five Set features five essential items, from Norwex's groundbreaking EnviroCloth® to its versatile Power Cleaning Paste.

For 30 years, Norwex has been redefining what it means to clean by eliminating harmful chemicals from homes and fostering healthier environments for families. Rooted in its Norwegian heritage, the brand promotes a simpler, more natural lifestyle that minimizes toxins and waste. This dedication is supported by Norwex's industry-leading "No-No List," which bans over 2,700 harmful substances and continues to expand each year.

PowerZyme is available now on Norwex.

About Norwex

Founded in Norway in 1994, Norwex is a home, personal and family care direct selling company committed to reducing harmful chemicals in everyday lives. More than 2,700 substances are banned from the Company's stringent product development process. From sustainable cleaning products featuring all-purpose microfiber cloths to plant-based skin care, Norwex's innovative solutions set the standard for a cleaner, safer, better way of living.

To purchase Norwex's home care, family care and personal care products, visit Norwex.

