Suunto Launches Its Flagship Bone Conduction Headphones, Bringing Music And AI Sports Algorithm To Swimming, Running And Every Movement

Suunto Aqua is designed to bring your audio experience during swimming, running, and biking to new heights (and depths), combining entertainment, training, and communication in one sleek device with 32GB of storage (up to 8,000 songs) , 30 hours battery life (including 20 hours with the charging pod) , and AI-powered sports algorithms that help manage training and body fatigue.

It also allows you to easily manage playlists through the mobile Suunto App , saving you from the hassle of tedious PC downloads; weighing just 35 grams and with an IP68 rating , Suunto Aqua can withstand depths of up to 5 meters in open water for 2 hours -the deepest available for bone conduction headphones on the market. The snug, open-ear design with bone conduction technology keeps your ears clear and keeps you aware of your surroundings, enhancing both comfort and safety in the water.

32GB Storage for up to 8,000 songs (Bluetooth 5.3 + MP3)

Bring your favorite songs, podcasts, and audiobooks into the water with the open-ear, bone-conduction Suunto Aqua headphones. Pair them with your smartphone using Bluetooth or take them to your swims and training with 32GB of offline audio storage so you can leave your phone on dry land.

Extended 30 hours Battery Life (with charging pods)

Supercharged with 30 hours battery life (10 hours play time and 20 hours with the included charging pod), Suunto Aqua are just as suited to long-haul, off-the-grid adventures as they are to training laps at the pool. Fully charged in under an hour and offering 3 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge, the Suunto Aqua is ready to go as soon as you are.

AI-powered Algorithm for Swimming

These open-ear bone conduction headphones are built to move with you as you swim far, run hard, and pedal full force. But Suunto Aqua doesn't just entertain; it improves performance, too. Suunto Aqua can identify stroke posture, head pitch angle, breath frequency, and glide time so you can track, analyze, and adjust your technique with Suunto app for a more efficient swim.

Hooked in and Hands-Free Control

In addition to analyzing your swimming technique, the AI-powered algorithm can monitor mobility as well as neck and muscle fatigue. Meanwhile, Head Movement Control lets you answer and hang up phone calls and change audio tracks hands-free.

Made for water with IP68 Swimproof

An IP68 rating ensures the Suunto Aqua delivers reliable performance in all aquatic environments. These headphones are tested at depths up to 5 meters for up to 2 hours, making them equally suited for open-water swims and afternoon lap sessions alike.

Intuitive and customizable

Easy integration via the Suunto App. No more fumbling with clunky user interfaces. The app allows you to dial in all aspects of your headphones, from music storage and management to button customization, swim analysis, and more.

The Suunto Aqua will be available starting January 7, 2025, at Suunto website , Amazon , and all authorized resellers in the U.S., priced at $179.

Suunto Aqua Key features:



Weight: 35 grams

Material: Silicone & titanium alloy

Technology: Bone conduction

Fully charged in 1 hour for 10 hours of audio

10-minute quick charge for 3 hours of audio

Portable charging station can be used for data transfer and as a powerbank, extending battery life by up to 20 hours

Bluetooth 5.3 compatible

32GB offline audio storage

Dual microphone and environmental noise cancellation

Head Movement Control

IP68 certification

Submersion tested to 5 meters' depth for 2 hours

Corrosion resistant

Temperatures from -4°F to 140°F

What's in the box: headphones, charging cable, portable charging pod, storage bag, earplugs Colors: Black, Lime Blue

About Suunto : In 1936, our founder, Finnish inventor Tuomas Vohlonen, pioneered a new standard for precision in navigation with his field compass, which was stronger, steadier, and more accurate than any other handheld navigational tool in existence. It was the first of many products built to withstand the harsh conditions of Finland.

In the near century since then, Tuomas's spirit of innovation has continued to chart Suunto's course. From some of history's first dive computers and high-altitude wrist altimeters to the GPS watches of modern day, Suunto continues to be a trusted companion for outdoor adventurers across the globe. It remains our primary mission to support explorers, athletes, and weekend warriors alike, giving them the tools to dive deeper, climb higher, and push the limits of human potential.

