Enphase Energy IQ8 Microinverters Selected For Belgium Radioactive Waste Facility

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that IQ8TM Microinverters were selected for a 2.2 MW solar project at the Belgoprocess radioactive waste facility in Dessel, Belgium. Earth, a leading installer of Enphase's products based in Belgium, will lead the installation and commissioning of the project.

The project includes 4,000 IQ8HCTM Microinverters and will span four rooftops of the radioactive waste facility, with plans to expand capacity from 2.2 MW to 6 to 8 MW in the coming years. Enphase's products were selected for safer alternating current (AC)-based system architecture using low-voltage electricity, emphasis on cybersecurity, and superior reliability and performance. Once completed in 2026, this is expected to be the largest Enphase project worldwide.

Belgoprocess is a Belgium-based environmental company dedicated to safe and responsible waste management and nuclear facility decommissioning. It specializes in managing radioactive waste generated from medical, industrial, and scientific applications, as well as nuclear power production. Belgoprocess is committed to operational excellence and takes stringent measures to ensure environmental safety throughout its processes.

“We are thrilled to partner with Enphase and Earth because of their outstanding reputations and commitment to safety and reliability,” said Wim Van Laer, chief executive officer of Belgoprocess.“Given the scale and location of this project, Enphase's microinverters provide us with the confidence we need to ensure the safer, long-term operation of this project, as well as the ability to expand easily over time.”

“The beauty of having dedicated Enphase microinverters on every panel is that each microinverter operates independently, enhancing system efficiency and safety by converting DC to AC right at the source,” said Luc Demeyere, CEO at Earth.“This distributed architecture eliminates the risks associated with high-voltage DC power while providing the sophisticated panel-level monitoring we need. Enphase delivers the operational reliability, safety features, and long-term value that align with the interests of our customers like Belgoprocess.”

“This project with Earth and Belgoprocess not only highlights our products' capabilities but also paves the way for groundbreaking possibilities for solar across markets,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy.“We are excited about this project in Belgium, as it showcases our ongoing dedication to safety, security, and reliability.”

In September, Enphase announced the launch of its IQ® Battery 5P, its most powerful home battery to date, and IQ® Energy Management Software, its new artificial intelligence-based energy management software to enable support for dynamic electricity rates and the integration of third-party EV chargers and heat pumps in Belgium.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 78.0 million microinverters, and over 4.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit .

About Earth

Gridlink, the umbrella holding company over energy companies Enbro, Gaele, Earth and Sparki, has been providing comprehensive energy consultancy and solution services to various clients since 2013. Its target market is very broad, from individuals and SMEs to industries and governments.

Hundreds of thousands of European customers rely on Enbro and Gaele as a reliable partner that relieves them of the complexity of energy management, allowing them to concentrate on their core business.

In addition, Gridlink focuses with Earth on renewable energy solutions with solar panels and batteries and with Sparki on charging infrastructure. Gridlink stands for high-quality energy solutions and acts as a reliable partner guiding customers towards a more sustainable future.

In early 2023, the Belgian Government took a stake within Gridlink.

Forward-Looking Statements

