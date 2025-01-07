Azerbaijani IT Institute Discusses Cybersecurity For Drones

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Information Institute under the of Science and Education of Azerbaijan recently held a discussion on the findings of a dissertation project titled "Development of Methods and Algorithms for Ensuring Cybersecurity of Unmanned Aerial (UAVs)." This project falls under the specialization "Methods and Systems for Information Protection, Information Security."

According to Azernews , the presentation was made by Orxan Vəlixanlı, a doctoral candidate at the institute. Vəlixanlı highlighted the dissertation's primary goal, which is to develop intelligent methods and algorithms capable of detecting cyberattacks on UAVs with high accuracy. These methods are designed to be fast, self-learning, and resilient against various cyber threats.

The increasing number of cyberattacks targeting UAVs in recent years has underscored the importance of detecting cyber threats to these devices. Vəlixanlı emphasized that the project's relevance is further driven by the necessity of detecting cyber threats through the software used in these UAVs. The study also addresses the inadequacies of existing methods for detecting cyberattacks on UAVs, including attacks on their navigation systems and the presence of malicious software in ground control systems.

Vəlixanlı noted that the research results have been published in four articles and seven conference papers, with one article indexed in the "Web of Science" and two in the "Scopus" database.

During the seminar, the attendees engaged in discussions about the topic, and Vəlixanlı answered questions from participants. Rasim Əliquliyev, vice-president of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and director of the institute, emphasized the significance of research aimed at ensuring the cybersecurity of UAVs. He acknowledged that these efforts are crucial for the nation's security and recommended that the dissertation, focused on a critical scientific problem, be completed and defended.

The seminar highlighted the ongoing efforts and the critical importance of developing robust cybersecurity measures to protect UAVs from increasing cyber threats, ensuring both the safety and security of the nation.