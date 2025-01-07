Azerbaijani IT Institute Discusses Cybersecurity For Drones
Qabil Ashirov
The Information technology Institute under the Ministry of
Science and Education of Azerbaijan recently held a discussion on
the findings of a dissertation project titled "Development of
Methods and Algorithms for Ensuring Cybersecurity of Unmanned
Aerial vehicles (UAVs)." This project falls under the
specialization "Methods and Systems for Information Protection,
Information Security."
According to Azernews , the presentation was
made by Orxan Vəlixanlı, a doctoral candidate at the institute.
Vəlixanlı highlighted the dissertation's primary goal, which is to
develop intelligent methods and algorithms capable of detecting
cyberattacks on UAVs with high accuracy. These methods are designed
to be fast, self-learning, and resilient against various cyber
threats.
The increasing number of cyberattacks targeting UAVs in recent
years has underscored the importance of detecting cyber threats to
these devices. Vəlixanlı emphasized that the project's relevance is
further driven by the necessity of detecting cyber threats through
the software used in these UAVs. The study also addresses the
inadequacies of existing methods for detecting cyberattacks on
UAVs, including attacks on their navigation systems and the
presence of malicious software in ground control systems.
Vəlixanlı noted that the research results have been published in
four articles and seven conference papers, with one article indexed
in the "Web of Science" and two in the "Scopus" database.
During the seminar, the attendees engaged in discussions about
the topic, and Vəlixanlı answered questions from participants.
Rasim Əliquliyev, vice-president of the Azerbaijan National Academy
of Sciences and director of the institute, emphasized the
significance of research aimed at ensuring the cybersecurity of
UAVs. He acknowledged that these efforts are crucial for the
nation's security and recommended that the dissertation, focused on
a critical scientific problem, be completed and defended.
The seminar highlighted the ongoing efforts and the critical
importance of developing robust cybersecurity measures to protect
UAVs from increasing cyber threats, ensuring both the safety and
security of the nation.
