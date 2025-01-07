Kurram District: Three Elders Arrested For Failing To Sign Peace Agreement

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The district administration of Kurram confirmed the arrest of three tribal elders-Syed Rehman, Saifullah, and Kareem Khan-for not signing the peace agreement.

In a statement issued by the administration, it was emphasized that the decisions of the Apex Committee and the provincial will be strictly implemented. Cases have also been registered against individuals who blocked roads and staged a sit-in outside the Parachinar Press Club.

The statement further noted that all roads will be reopened to ensure smooth transportation. Additionally, another suspect involved in the attack on Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud in Bagan has been arrested. Among the five terrorists named in the FIR, three have been apprehended so far, while efforts to arrest the remaining two and other unidentified assailants are ongoing.

It is pertinent to mention that the provincial government has suspended aid to Kurram victims due to the failure to hand over those involved in the attack on the former deputy commissioner. On December 4, Javedullah Mehsud came under fire while negotiating with sit-in organizers in Bagan. The attack left the former deputy commissioner and seven others injured.

Task Force and 48 Checkpoints to Restore Peace in Kurram

In a bid to restore law and order in Kurram, a task force will be established, along with the creation of 48 checkpoints on the Thall-Parachinar Road.

Documents from the provincial home department reveal that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government plans to request funding for these checkpoints and will seek the establishment of a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber wing in Parachinar from the federal government.

Additionally, a special force comprising 399 retired service personnel will be recruited to safeguard the Thall-Parachinar Road. All bunkers in the region will be dismantled with the assistance of police and district administration.

The government is considering buying weapons from Kurram residents and will set up a special desk for the expedited issuance of arms licenses. By February 1, all weapons in Kurram will be collected, their digital records maintained, and oversight assigned to the district administration.