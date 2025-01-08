50 Years Being A Folkloric City Of Costa Rica Is Commemorated

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) and traditions are passed down from generation to generation, and despite the fact that globalization is wreaking havoc on world society, with the loss of identity, in Santa Cruz the situation is different, because the more they resemble yesterday, the happier they are. Gastronomy, music, bull riding, folkloric dances, are just some of those nuances that make the people of Santa Cruz different from the rest.

The current territory of what is now called the Canton of Santa Cruz, was originally called“El Paraje del Diriá” by the first Spanish conquerors who arrived at the place, because Cacique Diriá, the aboriginal leader of the Chorotegas, resided there.

According to Leal (1998), the word“Diriá” of Chorotega origin has two roots:“Diri” which means hill and“A” which means small, in other words, it means Colina. This was, apparently, what they perceived of this city originally: a small hill between the Diría and En Medio rivers. Later the city was called Santa Cruz, when Doña Bernabela Ramos settled in the Diría valley and placed a large cross in the patio of her house that also served as a place to hold masses. The canton of Santa Cruz was officially created by law number 36, in its article number 9, on December 7, 1848 and is the third in the province of Guanacaste.

The Marimba Diría was honored as the National Marimba of Costa Rica, declared as such in 1974. By declaring Diriá as the national marimba, the important role of these musicians in the rescue of traditional music was strengthened.

Marimba Diriá would not have existed without the vision of Mr. Ulpiano Duarte; a teacher, musician and composer who was linked to music since childhood and learned from old troubadours of the Santa Cruz marimba, such as Matías Duarte and Cecilia Molina. Although many of the original members have passed away, and they do not have the support of the Ministry of Culture, their music remains current and continues to respond to the same objective with which it was created: to rescue traditional Guanacastecan marimba music.

The declaration also includes the traditional National Typical Festivals, which take place during the month of January. Mitzy Salazar Morales, vice mayor of the canton, highlighted“The National Typical Festivals are characterized by being a religious festival in honor of the Holy Christ of Esquipulas, of which we are extremely proud.”

This 50-year celebration highlights the canton of Santa Cruz, which has kept its cultural identity alive and has established itself as a bastion in the preservation of Costa Rican customs and folklore. Its cultural wealth is especially reflected in its music, dance and typical cuisine .-

