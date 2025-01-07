Vedanta Group Emerges as a Global Leader in ESG: Hindustan Zinc Ranked #1, Vedanta #5 in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 7th January 2025: Vedanta Limited, a global leader in natural resources and technology, has solidified its position as a trailblazer in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) excellence. The Vedanta Group achieved a stellar 5th rank globally among 248 metal and mining companies in the prestigious S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2024. Its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL, NSE: HINDZINC), retained the #1 global ranking for the second consecutive year, while Vedanta Aluminium secured the #2 position among aluminium producers. Notably, Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc are the only Indian companies to feature in the global top ten rankings.



The S&P Global CSA is regarded as one of the world’s most comprehensive ESG benchmarks, evaluating companies across rigorous ESG criteria. These rankings underscore Vedanta Group’s steadfast commitment to aligning its strategies with global sustainability standards, driving responsible business practices, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. Hindustan Zinc achieved a score of 86 with highest scores globally in key parameters such as climate strategy, community relations, waste & pollutants.



Commenting on the achievement, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd. and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., said, "I am immensely proud that Hindustan Zinc is #1 and Vedanta amongst the top 5 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 - two years in a row. Our rankings are a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability, positive social impact and excellence in governance. Vedanta Aluminium has also remained one of the most sustainable aluminium producers in the world - highlighting our focus on driving meaningful change. We hope to continue to contribute towards sustainable value creation on a global scale."



Setting Benchmarks in ESG Excellence

Vedanta Group’s strong performance in the S&P Global CSA highlights its achievements across all dimensions of ESG:

1. Governance Leadership

• Enhanced governance framework with strengthened board independence, gender diversity, and robust risk management.

• Achieved a 100% score in transparency and reporting, setting a global benchmark for corporate disclosure.



2. Environmental Stewardship

• Advanced initiatives in mineral waste management, water risk mitigation, and biodiversity conservation, aligning with international standards.

• Commitment to Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner, backed by a dual strategy of increasing renewable energy usage and increasing operational efficiency through deployment of advanced technologies.

• Pioneering projects:

o Hindustan Zinc’s EcoZen: Asia’s first low carbon ‘green’ zinc produced using renewable energy.

o Hindustan Zinc is a certified 2.41 times water positive company

o Hindustan Zinc’s Pantnagar Metal Plant: The company’s Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand runs on 100% renewable power.

o Vedanta Aluminium’s transition to natural gas at the Jharsuguda smelter, expected to cut emissions by over 47,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent annually.



3. Social Responsibility

• Investments in community welfare, employee development, and occupational health & safety (OHS) resulted in significant improvements in Governance and Social scores in the S&P CSA.

• Initiatives like skill development programs, education, and healthcare for underserved communities are fostering inclusive growth.



Driving Transformational Impact

Vedanta’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its $5 billion investment over the next decade to foster a greener, more inclusive future. Key initiatives driving impact include:

1. Renewable Energy Integration:

o Hindustan Zinc’s goal to source 70% of its energy needs from renewables by 2027.

o Vedanta Aluminium’s partnership with GAIL Gas Ltd. for natural gas usage at its Jharsuguda smelter.

2. Operational Efficiencies:

o Innovative practices to reduce energy consumption, transition to cleaner fuels, and electrify vehicle fleets across operations.

o Hindustan Zinc is the first Indian mining company to deploy underground battery electric vehicles

3. Community Upliftment:

o Empowering local communities through education, health, and skill development programs, and rural infrastructure, creating a lasting ripple effect of transformation.



The Vedanta Group’s achievements in the S&P Global CSA reaffirm its role as a global leader in ESG. Through robust governance practices, innovative environmental strategies, and deep social impact, Vedanta is setting a new standard for sustainable and responsible business practices.



As Vedanta accelerates its journey toward net-zero emissions, its holistic approach underscores the company’s vision to build a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.







MENAFN07012025005232011781ID1109063073