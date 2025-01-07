Fiber Connect Council MENA Conference 2025 to Address Critical Role of Carriers in AI Infrastructure Development

(MENAFN- Media Art FZ LLC) Leading Industry Event to Showcase Next-Generation Fiber Solutions Powering AI Revolution

DUBAI, UAE, 7 January, 2025 – The Fiber Connect Council MENA announced today its 14th annual Conference and Exhibition, focusing on "The Role of Carriers in Enabling AI Fiber Infrastructure." The event, scheduled for January 20-22, 2025, in Dubai, comes at a crucial time as the MENA region experiences unprecedented demand for advanced fiber infrastructure to support AI-driven technologies.

The conference will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to address the growing intersection between fiber optics and artificial intelligence, highlighting the foundational role of robust fiber networks in enabling smart cities, autonomous technologies, IoT ecosystems, and next-generation data centers.

"As we witness the exponential growth of AI applications across industries, the demand for ultra-high-speed, low-latency connectivity has never been more critical," said Dr. Ala'a Mousa, President of Fiber Connect Council MENA and CEO of Earthlink Iraq. "This conference arrives at a pivotal moment when carriers must evolve their infrastructure to support the massive data requirements of AI systems. The decisions we make today about fiber infrastructure will determine our region's capability to leverage AI technologies for decades to come."

The three-day event will feature comprehensive sessions on:

• Advanced fiber architectures for AI applications

• Smart city infrastructure requirements and implementations

• Data center connectivity solutions for AI workloads

• IoT ecosystem enablement through fiber networks

• Network automation and AI-driven optimization

• Regional case studies and success stories

Dr. Suleiman AlHedaithy, Managing Director at MEFC and former president of Fiber Connect Council MENA, emphasized the strategic importance of the conference theme: "The MENA region stands at a technological crossroads. Our ability to deploy and maintain sophisticated fiber networks will directly impact our competitiveness in the global AI landscape. This conference provides an essential platform for carriers to share insights, explore innovations, and forge partnerships that will shape the future of digital infrastructure in our region."

The event will showcase the latest technological advancements from leading global vendors and regional carriers, featuring live demonstrations of next-generation fiber solutions and their applications in AI-driven environments. Special focus will be given to practical implementations and real-world case studies that highlight successful deployments across the MENA region.

Event Details:

• Date: January 20-22, 2025

• Location: Dubai, UAE

