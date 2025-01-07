Exodus Unveils New Swap Experience, Setting A New Standard For Crypto Transactions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Faster, cheaper, and more flexible-Exodus' latest wallet upgrade empowers users with seamless access to thousands of tokens and enhanced liquidity

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or the "Company"), a leading self-custodial software platform, has introduced its new swap experience, revolutionizing how users swap digital assets using the Exodus wallet. This transformative upgrade offers unparalleled speed, reduced costs, and greater flexibility, marking another milestone in the company's commitment to empowering users with seamless crypto management.

The new swap experience significantly lowers fees, starting at just 0.5%, enabling users to access highly competitive rates for a vast array of assets. Fixed rates ensure transparency, guaranteeing users receive the exact rates previewed during transactions. Enhanced routing algorithms deliver optimal prices by sourcing liquidity from a trusted network of providers.

Key Features of the New Swap Experience:





Lower Minimums, Higher Maximums: Accommodating transactions of all sizes with unmatched flexibility.

Expanded Liquidity: Access deeper liquidity on EVM-compatible chains and emerging networks like BASE.

SOL-Powered Swaps : Take advantage of ultra-low fees starting at 0.5% for SOL-based transactions. Extensive Token Options: Seamlessly diversify portfolios with support for thousands of tokens and custom asset additions directly within the app.



“Exodus' new swap experience isn't just an upgrade-it's a game changer,” said Matias Olivera, Chief Technology Officer at Exodus .“This enhanced experience simplifies the swapping experience, making it faster, more affordable, and more accessible for everyone. Whether you're optimizing your portfolio or exploring new opportunities, we're here to empower your journey toward financial freedom.”

This launch builds on Exodus' recent successes, including its public listing on the NYSE American exchange and a record-breaking Q4 performance. These milestones underscore the company's ongoing innovation and its mission to redefine financial accessibility for everyday users and businesses alike.

Available now within the Exodus mobile wallet, the new swap experience cements Exodus' position as a leader in crypto usability and advanced technology, delivering a complete solution for digital asset management.

For more information please visit: .

About Exodus

Exodus is a financial technology leader dedicated to simplifying digital asset management. Since 2015, the company has pioneered self-custodial crypto solutions that put users in full control of their funds. With its multi-asset wallet, Exodus enables secure, seamless swapping, buying, and selling of cryptocurrency, all while prioritizing design and ease of use.

Exodus' business solutions, including Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, provide cutting-edge tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation. As a publicly listed company, Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at exodus.co or follow us on X at .

