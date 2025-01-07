HMPV Outbreak In China And Malaysia Not A Significant Threat, Experts Say
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The human metapneumovirus (HMPV), which has been spreading in
China and Malaysia, does not pose a significant threat to humans,
according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases
(NICD) of South Africa, Azernews reports via
TASS.
South African scientists assured the public there is no reason
for alarm over the virus's spread. "Medical institutions in South
Africa are closely monitoring the situation in China and Malaysia,
where the highest number of HMPV cases are currently reported,"
they told EWN radio.
Cheryl Cohen, professor of epidemiology at the University of the
Witwatersrand and head of the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and
Meningitis, emphasized that while HMPV cases may rise globally, the
likelihood of a pandemic or mutation into a more dangerous form is
minimal. "HMPV is a typical seasonal virus, active during the
winter season in the Northern Hemisphere," she explained.
Tulio de Oliveira, a leading South African expert on respiratory
diseases, echoed this sentiment, stating, "The current outbreak of
HMPV in China should not be cause for alarm. Metapneumovirus, while
similar to COVID-19, is less dangerous than the common flu and does
not pose a serious global threat."
HMPV is a well-documented virus that typically causes
respiratory inflammation, coughs, and colds. In some cases, it can
lead to bronchitis and pneumonia, particularly affecting children
and the elderly. Despite its presence, experts assure that the
situation remains under control.
