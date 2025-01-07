The Fort, Home Of The World's First Pickleball Stadium, Announces Official Paddle Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Learn from the Pros

Through these official paddle partnerships, touring professional players will appear regularly at The Fort to lead clinics, workshops, and exclusive events. This will enable local pickleball players to sharpen their skills with guidance from the world's best talent, while exploring the latest in paddle and gameplay strategy.

The Ultimate Demo Program

One of the standout features of the official paddle partnerships is The Fort's comprehensive demo program. Players will have the opportunity to "test-drive" paddles from partner brands' full product lines before making a purchase. "No one should have to guess when investing in their game," said David Tabb, Membership Director at The Fort. "Our demo program allows players to feel the difference firsthand, helping them choose the paddle that best suits their playing style, skill level and budget."

Customization and Personalization

Adding a personal touch, The Fort's on-site customization station will allow players to tailor their paddles to their specific needs and aesthetic preferences. From fine-tuning grip and weight, to creating visually personalized designs, this service ensures every paddle is as unique as the player who swings it.

Co-Sponsored Live Streaming with FORTv

The Fort's official paddle partners will co-sponsor 43 live-streaming courts on FORTv, The Fort's cutting-edge platform that lets viewers worldwide watch live matches at the venue 18 hours a day, sortable by skill level, for unmatched access to curated pickleball action. "FORTv is revolutionizing how fans connect with fellow amateur pickleball players," said Brad Tuckman, Founder of The Fort. "This platform not only elevates the sport, but creates a global community where players and brands come together like never before."

A Commitment to Growth at Grassroots Level

Beyond their products , The Fort's roster of paddle partners are all dedicated to the same mission the founders of The Fort have, to grow pickleball's reach and accessibility. To activate this, The Fort will work with its paddle partners to introduce pickleball to every school in the City of Fort Lauderdale. "This is about building the future of pickleball," said Tuckman. "By empowering young players, we're fostering a lifelong love for the sport."

The Fort: A Destination for Pickleball and Community

Set to open its courts this week, with a full grand opening celebration taking place in April, The Fort is more than just a facility-it's a pickleball ecosystem. Featuring the world's first-ever pickleball stadium, plus 43 courts, a lakeside entertainment complex, dining, live music, and retail, The Fort blends sport, lifestyle, and innovation in one world-class venue.

