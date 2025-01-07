SIMO Unveils Solis Go At CES 2025: The Ultimate Mobile Hotspot For Travelers And Emergency Preparedness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The revolutionary mobile hotspot device is making reliable power and connectivity more accessible for travelers and emergency planners
SIMO
is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the
Solis Go, at
CES 2025
in Las Vegas. The Solis Go is a cutting-edge mobile Wi-Fi hotspot integrated with a versatile power bank, designed to meet the needs of travelers, digital nomads, remote workers, and those preparing for emergency situations where connectivity and power are critical.
"We're thrilled to debut the Solis Go at CES 2025, where innovation meets real-world needs," said
Eric Plam, CPO
at SIMO. "Our goal is to empower users with seamless connectivity and power wherever life takes them, whether traveling or preparing for emergencies."
Connectivity Meets Power in One Device
The
Solis Go
provides seamless 4G LTE internet connectivity and supports up to
10 simultaneous devices . Equipped with
virtual SIM (vSIM) technology, SIMO provides multi-carrier connectivity, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards. SIMO's exclusive vSIM technology will choose the best available mobile network signal, giving you better reliability when you need it most.
In addition, the device includes an
8,000mAh power bank
with built-in Type-C and Lightning cables, allowing users to charge their smartphones, tablets, and other devices.
Key Features:
Global Wi-Fi Connectivity via SIMO's patented vSIM technology
Supports Up to 10 Devices simultaneously
Built-In Power Bank with 8,000mAh capacity
Integrated Charging Cables (Type-C and Lightning)
Compact Design for on-the-go use
Perfect for Emergency Preparedness
The Solis Go is a must-have addition to your
"Go Bag"
for emergency situations such as
natural disasters
or unexpected events where you must have data connectivity. When conventional power and internet services are unavailable, the Solis Go ensures you have reliable data connectivity and power to keep your essential devices charged. Stay connected with loved ones, access critical information, or coordinate with emergency services even in challenging conditions.
Meet Us at
CES 2025
SIMO executives will be available at CES 2025 to connect with retailers, distributors, and carriers to explore distribution opportunities. Schedule a meeting with us here ces2025-contact-us to experience the Solis Go firsthand and discuss potential collaborations.
For more information on the
Solis Go and to join the
Early Launch Program, visit
.
About SIMO
SIMO is a leader in global connectivity solutions, dedicated to providing innovative products that enable seamless internet access and mobile charging for modern travelers, professionals, and emergency preparedness.
