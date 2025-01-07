Biomatrix Tokens As A Payment Method For AI Smart Homes At CES 2025

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Las Vegas, NV, January 7th, 2025, Chainwire

BioMatrix will be participating in CES 2025 from January 7 to January 10, joining AC Future as a payment solution to witness groundbreaking advancements in the cross-industry fields of Web3, AI, and future house technologies, and foresee how utility plays a pivotal role in upcoming developments. Visitors can find BioMatrix at Booth #10515 in the North Hall.

As part of this collaboration, AC Future is integrated in the BioMatrix Ecosystem to offer an exclusive pre-order opportunity for its products. Customers at CES can scan a QR code at the booth to download the BioMatrix app and receive 20 signup bonuses plus an additional 180 Proof of You AI Tokens (PoY) upon successful registration. These tokens can be used to secure their pre-order for any of AC Future's transformative AI-enabled living solutions: AI-THu (AI Transformer Home Unit), AI-THt (AI Transformer Home Trailer), and AI-THd (AI Transformer Home Drivable). This exclusive offer is limited to the first 1,000 participants.

At the core of BioMatrix is its cutting-edge biometric recognition technology, which powers the“Proof of You (PoY)” ecosystem. This system ensures that every participant is a verified and authentic user. With a quick facial scan, users can create a crypto wallet in just three seconds, simultaneously generating a unique biometric credit certificate. This certificate not only provides identity verification but also grants access to hundreds of games and business applications, effectively eliminating the risks of forgotten passwords, device changes, fraud, and scams.

By integrating advanced AI and blockchain technologies, the PoY ecosystem redefines the ownership of digital identities, enhances financial inclusivity, and offers robust protection for digital assets. Moreover, BioMatrix has launched a series of innovative services, including“Anti-bot Certification” and“Zeus Data,” to address diverse user needs in identity verification and database management for AI and ML.

Since its Beta launch in late April 2024, BioMatrix has attracted over three million active users, showcasing its growing global impact. To further enhance community engagement and user retention, BioMatrix has rolled out the“Ambassador Program,” engaging top celebrities with significant influence from various industries worldwide, including a confirmed collaboration with well-known soccer players soon to be announced.

In addition, BioMatrix is gearing up for a significant milestone: the official listing of its token anticipated in 2025. This initiative will inject new vitality into the ecosystem, enabling users to participate more extensively in transactions, rewards, and interactions within the platform. Looking ahead, BioMatrix also plans to expand its service portfolio to include more real-world applications, such as digital identity authentication, and more efficient cross-border payment solutions.

BioMatrix invites users worldwide to follow its social media channels and community to stay updated on the latest announcements, developments, and opportunities to engage with this transformative platform. Whether you are a tech enthusiast or a blockchain investor, BioMatrix is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the digital era of the future.

About AC Future

Emerging from stealth in 2023, AC Future focuses on developing smart, sustainable, and flexible housing solutions to tackle the affordable housing crisis. The company, headquartered in Irvine, California, is redefining the concept of mobile living with our multi-scenario solution, the AI Transformer House (AI-TH), which offers maneuverability, expandability, and sustainability. The Company also aims to be a leader in AI smart home technologies. The Company will begin accepting reservations for each product and will unveil the first AI-THd unit during the upcoming 2025 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About BioMatrix

BioMatrix is dedicated to enhancing the lives of all BioMatrix Citizens through Al and Blockchain technology. Along with tailored services and secure data solutions, BioMatrix builds an Al Business Matrix encompassing Game, Media, Social, Retail, and Rental sectors, leveraging Proof of You Al Token utility to ensure fairness, security, and inclusion for all.