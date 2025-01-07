Namhail Nangmo Records Fastest Goal In Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League History

Commanding win for Humas Warriors

With both the teams battling hard to break the deadlock, the game unfolded cautiously in the opening minutes. However, Humas Warriors' Zahit Ali found a breakthrough with a precise wrist shot just two minutes before the end of the first period. Moments later, Issa Mohd doubled the lead with a last-second strike, leaving the Warriors ahead 2-0 at the break.

The second period saw the Warriors take full control of the game. Zahit Ali scored again in the 22nd

minute, securing his brace and extending the lead to 3-0. The momentum continued with Nasoor-ud-din and Issa Mohd each adding a goal in the 28th and 35th minutes, respectively. The Warriors' offense was relentless, and their defense remained impenetrable, ending the second period with an imposing 5-0 lead.

United Nubra came into the final period determined to fight back and managed an early consolation goal in the 43rd minute, courtesy of Padma Minger. However, Humas Warriors maintained their composure and defensive organization to deny further goals. In a dramatic finish, team captain Waseem Bilal capped off the game with a spectacular wrist shot in the dying seconds, sealing a resounding 6-1 victory for the Warriors.

Defending Champions Kang Sings Secure Back-to-Back Wins

Building on their momentum from the opening day, defending champions Kang Sings delivered another commanding performance in the second game of the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League, defeating Changla Blasters 4-1. The Kang Sings started aggressively, with Stanzin Lotos netting the first goal in the 6th

minute, assisted by Stanzin Angchok. In the 13th minute, Tashi Tsewang doubled the lead with a clinical finish, thanks to a brilliant assist by Lotos.

The second period shifted into a defensive battle, with both teams missing opportunities to score. The only notable incidents were two penalties-Ghulam Nabi for elbowing and Stanzin for tripping in the 22nd

minute. Despite the heightened intensity, the score remained unchanged at 2-0 as the period ended.

The final period saw a surge in intensity as both teams adopted an aggressive approach. Changla Blasters sparked hope for a comeback in the 52nd

minute when Tunstup scored a precise wrist shot from the left corner. However, the Kang Sings quickly regained control, with Mushtaq Ahmed and Tashi Tsewang scoring back-to-back goals in the 54th

and 55th

minutes, effectively sealing the game. With the game slipping out of Blasters' control, the defending champions showcased their all-around dominance, cruising to a 4-1 victory, while maintaining their perfect start to the season.

Maryul Spamo wins season opener in women's category

The women's category of the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Season 2 kicked off with an impressive performance by reigning champions Maryul Spamo, who secured a 4-0 victory over Shakar Chiktan Queens. The match began with a historic moment as Namhail Nangmo scored just 15 seconds into play, setting a new league record for the fastest goal across both men's and women's categories. Nangmo struck again later in the first period with a sharp snap shot, giving the defending champions a solid 2-0 lead at the end of the opening period.

The second period saw heightened defensive efforts from both teams. Despite numerous scoring opportunities, exceptional goaltending on both sides kept the score unchanged, with Maryul Spamo maintaining their 2-0 advantage.

In the final period, Maryul Spamo reasserted their dominance. Rinchen Dolma capitalized on a loose puck near the net in the 45th minute, followed shortly by Padma Chorol's precision snap shot in the 48th. Despite several offensive surges from Shakar Chiktan Queens, their attempts were consistently thwarted by Dorjey Dolma, the Indian national team goalkeeper, who delivered a stellar performance defending champions wrapped up the match with a resounding 4-0 victory.

Changthang Shans continue their dominance

The final match of Day 3 featured a determined Changthang Shans side facing off against Maryul Spawo. Their offensive tactics paid off with two quick goals, first by Konchok Namgyal in the 12th

minute and then by Phuntsog Namgyal in the 15th. A penalty for

Urgan

Samstan

added some drama, but the Shans remained in control, finishing the period with a 2-0 lead.

Period 2 began with Changthang Shans capitalizing on their momentum. Rigzen Namgyal netted a goal in the 24th

minute, followed by Tsewang Dorjey's quick-fire strike just 13 seconds later. Dorjey showcased his skills once again with a flawless wrist shot in the 26th

minute, completing his double and widening the gap in the scoresheet. Spawo finally responded in the 32nd

minute through Sonam Paldan, assisted by Rigzin N. However, their celebrations were short-lived as Stanzin Jambal immediately retaliated for the Shans. By the end of the period, the score stood at 6-1 in Changthang Shans' favor.

Entering the final period with a solid 6-1 lead, Changthang Shans played a cautious game. Spawo's Rigzin N managed to find the net in the dying minutes, reducing the deficit slightly but it was too late for a comeback. However, the Shans' defensive game plan held firm, and they wrapped up the match with a dominant 6-2 victory, keeping their momentum intact in the league.

This year's Ice Hockey League features an impressive lineup of 30 matches-23 in the men's category and 7 in the women's-to be played over the course of 10 days. The men's tournament features two groups of five teams, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the women's tournament will see five teams compete in two groups, culminating in semi-finals and a final on January 12, followed by the men's championship final on January 13.

