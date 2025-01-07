Philharmonic Hall Announces Its Event Program For January
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has announced
its event plan for January, Azernews reports.
During the month, performances by the Azerbaijan State Symphony
Orchestra and the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra are planned on
the Philharmonic stage.
on January 20, the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic will
hold a memorial ceremony dedicated to the victims of the January 20
tragedy
Furthermore, a concert program "Winter Tale", Subscription 2 and
a concert of Young Talents will be organized in the Chamber and
Organ Music Hall.
The Philharmonic Hall is a unique centre of classical music that
perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State
Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber
Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the
State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble, as well as the State Orchestra
of Folk Instruments.
Numerous international projects, music festivals, and concerts
by local and foreign musicians are regularly organised here.
In 2020, Russia's TurStat listed the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic
Society among the best philharmonic halls in the CIS countries.
The rating was based on the popularity of philharmonic societies
and offers of online concerts.
The list also included the Moscow State Academic Philharmonic
Hall, the St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonic Society, the
Belarusian State Philharmonic, the Kazakh State Philharmonic, the
State Philharmonic of Uzbekistan, and the Kyrgyz National
Philharmonic.
MENAFN07012025000195011045ID1109062542
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.