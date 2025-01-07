عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Awards Startup Certificates To More Smes For Innovation

Azerbaijan Awards Startup Certificates To More Smes For Innovation


1/7/2025 6:11:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA/KOBIA) has awarded Startup certificates to six more SMEs, Azernews reports, citing the Agency.

As of now, 188 micro and small businesses have benefited from tax exemptions through the Startup certificate.

The awarded certificates went to several innovative projects, including Sampler LLC's online platform for delivering free product samples, Professor Rahimov Academic Medical Center LLC's software for managing medical institutions to environmental standards, Aytac Mutallimova's self-service kiosks for storing hand luggage, Vita Travel LLC's online platform for reserving sanatoriums and health hotels, Suber LLC's mobile app for ordering water, and Buylink LLC's digital referral program.

The Startup certificate provides a three-year exemption from profit and income taxes on income derived from innovation activities.

Micro and small businesses with projects in development can apply for a Startup certificate through SMBDA. More details, including the application form and required documents, are available on the official website :

MENAFN07012025000195011045ID1109062540


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search