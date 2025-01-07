Azerbaijan Awards Startup Certificates To More Smes For Innovation
Nazrin Abdul
The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA/KOBIA)
has awarded Startup certificates to six more SMEs,
Azernews reports, citing the Agency.
As of now, 188 micro and small businesses have benefited from
tax exemptions through the Startup certificate.
The awarded certificates went to several innovative projects,
including Sampler LLC's online platform for delivering free product
samples, Professor Rahimov Academic Medical Center LLC's software
for managing medical institutions to environmental standards, Aytac
Mutallimova's self-service kiosks for storing hand luggage, Vita
Travel LLC's online platform for reserving sanatoriums and health
hotels, Suber LLC's mobile app for ordering water, and Buylink
LLC's digital referral program.
The Startup certificate provides a three-year exemption from
profit and income taxes on income derived from innovation
activities.
Micro and small businesses with projects in development can
apply for a Startup certificate through SMBDA. More details,
including the application form and required documents, are
available on the official website :
