​Kati Patang Expands Into The UK With Acquisition Of 23% Stake In Chadkp Holdings

6th January 2025 - KATI PATANG LIFESTYLE LIMITED, has made a significant move into the UK by acquiring a 23% stake through its UK subsidiary in CHADKP HOLDINGS LIMITED, the parent company of Chadlington Brewery and The Tite Inn, Oxford. In addition to the acquisition, Kati Patang Ltd. has entered into a three-year licensing agreement to brew its iconic gluten-free Saffron Lager at Chadlington Brewery.

This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Kati Patang, one of India's most celebrated premium beer brands. The strategic partnership with Chadlington Brewery and The Tite Inn, located in the picturesque Cotswolds, is a key step in Kati Patang's ambition to expand its global presence. The collaboration is set to redefine the premium beer segment in the UK and European markets, blending the strengths of all three entities.



Kati Patang is renowned for its innovative approach to creating premium, India-inspired beers. Chadlington Brewery, celebrated for its award-winning beers brewed with pure Oxfordshire spring water, is known for its vegan-friendly ethos and high-quality production. The Tite Inn Chadlington, a historic pub with deep roots in the community, will serve as an ideal setting for this collaboration, combining the best of British brewing heritage with the unique flavours of India.



“We are delighted to embark on this exciting venture with Chadlington Brewery and The Tite Inn Chadlington," said Shantanu Upadhyay, Executive Director of KATI PATANG LIFESTYLE LIMITED. "This collaboration exemplifies our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and community-driven growth. By uniting our expertise, we aim to establish a strong foothold in the UK and Europe, offering a unique blend of Indian artistry and British brewing heritage.”



Jason Chipchase, CEO of the joint venture and a shareholder in both Chadlington Brewery and The Tite Inn, added,“This is a dynamic collaboration between two iconic beer brands. We're excited to activate Kati Patang across pubs, restaurants, and supermarkets, while simultaneously scaling Chadlington Brewery's own-label offerings. Together, we envision creating a vibrant ecosystem of unique taprooms in key cites across the UK.”



Strategic advisor Nigel Eastwood, who facilitated the deal and a strategic advisor to the new JV, shared his perspective on the collaboration:“This partnership represents a perfect synergy between two regions rich in heritage and innovation. By bringing together Kati Patang's distinctive Indian flavours and Chadlington's unmatched brewing expertise, we're unlocking significant potential in the craft beer market. This deal is a testament to the growing demand for authentic, high-quality beer experiences in Europe



The collaboration will bring new and exciting offerings to the market, combining Kati Patang's unique Indian flavours with Chadlington Brewery's precise brewing techniques. The partnership will also enhance Chadlington Brewery's production capabilities, supporting the growth of its flagship brands.



Plans are underway to launch distinctive taprooms in major UK cities, offering beer enthusiasts a chance to experience the unique beers born from this exciting collaboration. More details, including product launches and community initiatives, will be announced in the coming months.



About Kati Patang



Kati Patang began its journey with a passion for craft beer and a desire to share India's rich flavors with the world. Today, the brand boasts an array of award-winning beers crafted with uniquely Indian ingredients such as saffron, turmeric, ginger, and peppercorn. With accolades from the Berlin International Beer Competition and a growing international presence, Kati Patang continues to redefine what Indian beer can be.



About Chadlington Brewery



Known as "The Oxford Beer," Chadlington Brewery creates exceptional beers inspired by the stunning Oxfordshire countryside. Using natural ingredients and pure spring water, every brew reflects a commitment to quality and tradition.



About The Tite Inn Chadlington



Nestled in the heart of the Cotswolds, The Tite Inn Chadlington is a historic pub with a legacy dating back to the 18th century. Renowned for its warm hospitality, excellent cuisine, and outstanding range of beers, it remains a cherished landmark for locals and visitors alike.

