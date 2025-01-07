عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Fire Force Cautious Against Unstable Weather

Kuwait Fire Force Cautious Against Unstable Weather


1/7/2025 6:05:29 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 7 (KUNA) - The Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) urged Tuesday the public to be cautious due to unstable weather conditions affecting the country.
In a press release, the KFF called upon people to contact 112 hotline in case of any emergency. (end)
ajr



MENAFN07012025000071011013ID1109062486


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search