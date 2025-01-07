Director General of Lebanese General Security announces plans to modify entry conditions for Syrians into Lebanon

(MENAFN) The Director General of Lebanese General Security, Elias Al-Beysri, announced plans to modify the entry conditions for Syrians into Lebanon, following new, stricter entry requirements imposed by the Syrian administration on Lebanese citizens. These measures are seen by some as an effort to establish "reciprocity" between the two countries. In statements to Lebanese media, Al-Beysri explained that the regulations introduced during the Syrian war, which restricted the entry of Syrians into Lebanon, would be revised. He did not provide further details but confirmed that the changes would take effect starting Tuesday, with the processing of cases to begin immediately.



Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar reported on Sunday that a delegation from Lebanese General Security visited their Syrian counterparts in Jdeidet Yabous to discuss the situation at the border, following clashes and Syria’s decision to restrict the entry of Lebanese citizens without visas. The Lebanese delegation highlighted Lebanon's unique position as a destination for asylum seekers, which differs from the reasons for Lebanese entering Syria. Lebanon has enforced entry conditions for Syrians since 2011, including the need for sponsorship, hotel reservations, and airline tickets. Efforts to resolve the border situation continued with discussions between Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the Syrian administration, which pledged to take necessary steps to calm tensions at the border.



On Friday, five Lebanese soldiers were wounded in clashes with unknown Syrian gunmen while attempting to close an unofficial border crossing in Baalbek. The Lebanese Ministry of Interior stated that the gunmen were not associated with Syria's new administration. The Lebanon-Syria border is complex, consisting of natural terrain with few clear demarcations, and is connected by six land crossings over a span of approximately 375 kilometers.

MENAFN07012025000045015687ID1109062426