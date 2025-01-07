Tech Mahindra Tops India And Achieves Second Place Globally In The S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2024 For TSV IT Services Segment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tech

Mahindra

(NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, has announced its recognition as a global sustainability leader by S&P Sustainability (DJSI) 2024, one of the world's most renowned indices for ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance). DJSI has ranked Tech Mahindra as 1st in India and 2nd globally, with an impressive score of 88 and 100 percentile in the 'TSV IT services' segment, highlighting the organization's unwavering commitment to advancing sustainability across its businesses globally.

The TSV IT services segment comprises three divisions: data processing and outsourced services, internet services and infrastructure, and IT consulting & other services. The announcement follows the recent results of the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices rebalancing and reconstitution, marking Tech Mahindra's inclusion in the DJSI World Index

and DJSI Emerging Markets

for the tenth consecutive year. The DJSI World Index represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria.

Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra ,

said, "In a rapidly changing world, organizations must commit to sustainability and resilience, ensuring our actions today pave the way for a better tomorrow. Tech Mahindra is proud to celebrate its inclusion in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the 10th consecutive year. This sustainability milestone is a testament to our commitment to a greener future and reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility, social impact, and ethical practices."

Tech Mahindra's sustainability initiatives are committed to creating a positive environmental impact and achieving ambitious targets, including Net Zero by 2035, Carbon Neutrality by 2030, and attaining 90% renewable energy sourcing by 2030. The organization also aims to become water-positive by 2030 and ensure 100% Zero Waste to Landfill certification across all owned facilities.

Through the implementation of an internal carbon pricing mechanism, Tech Mahindra drives strategic investments in renewable energy, green buildings, and energy-efficient technologies. This reinforces Tech Mahindra's position as a global leader in sustainability, committed to creating lasting value for its stakeholders and the planet.

Tech Mahindra's

