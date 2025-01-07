Vice president says Iran pursues negotiations to revoke sanctions

(MENAFN) Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref stated that Tehran is actively pursuing negotiations aimed at lifting the "unjust and inhumane sanctions" that have been imposed on the country. He called on the international community to take concrete steps in this direction. Aref made these remarks during a speech at the Supreme Council on Foreign Relations on Monday, where he highlighted that the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian is not in favor of the continuation of these sanctions. This comment subtly referred to certain factions within Iran that oppose engagement with the West to resolve the issue of economic sanctions.



Aref emphasized that the sanctions have had a devastating impact on ordinary citizens, not just the government. He pointed out that if the sanctions were solely aimed at the government, they would not affect vital areas such as the import of medicines and essential goods, which are critical for the well-being of the population. His comments reflect the widespread consequences that the sanctions have on daily life in Iran.



Negotiations are expected to resume between Iran and European powers soon, with the goal of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. These talks are anticipated to take place before US President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House later this month. Trump had previously pulled the United States out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, leading to the re-imposition of severe economic sanctions against Iran.



The US’s withdrawal from the deal and the re-imposition of sanctions led to significant economic strain in Iran, which had originally agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

MENAFN07012025000045015839ID1109062195