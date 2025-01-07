Powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes China's southern Tibet region

(MENAFN) A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck China's southern Tibet region on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of at least 53 people, according to reports from state media. The earthquake also left around 62 others injured, as stated by Xinhua News, the state-run news agency. The tremor hit the city of Xigaze in the Tibet Autonomous Region at 9:05 a.m. local time (0105 GMT), with the epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the surface.



In response to the devastation, local government officials have begun reaching out to nearby townships to assess the damage and determine the full extent of the earthquake’s impact. Meanwhile, the Chinese military has deployed drones to survey the area surrounding the epicenter to assist in the evaluation and recovery efforts.



The US Geological Survey, however, reported a slightly higher magnitude of 7.1 for the earthquake. In light of the disaster, Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed authorities to launch "all-out" rescue operations to locate and assist any people trapped by the tremors. Efforts are being made to rescue survivors and provide immediate aid.



The People's Liberation Army's Western Theater Command has activated its disaster relief plan, which includes the deployment of transport and medical planes, helicopters, and ground forces to support relief operations in the affected region.

