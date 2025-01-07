Iran’s FM stresses historical strength of relationship with Austria

(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi recently emphasized the historical strength of the relationship between Iran and Austria, noting the significant progress in their cooperation over time. This statement was made during a meeting with Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi, who has been appointed as Iran's new ambassador to Austria. Jahromi met with Araghchi ahead of his departure for his post.



Araghchi underlined the importance of continuing to foster and develop the bilateral relations between the two countries. He noted that such efforts are a key component of Iran's broader policy of enhancing its interactions with a variety of global partners. Araghchi expressed his belief in the potential for further strengthening ties with Austria and other countries around the world.



In addition, the foreign minister wished Ambassador Eshragh Jahromi the best of luck in his new role, expressing confidence in his ability to advance Iran’s interests in Austria. Araghchi's support underscored the trust placed in Jahromi to manage and expand the diplomatic relationship between the two nations.



During the meeting, Jahromi outlined his proposed plans for boosting bilateral cooperation across various fields. His plans reflect the strategic importance of Iran-Austria relations and aim to deepen their collaboration in economic, cultural, and political areas. Both leaders expressed a shared commitment to enhancing the partnership between the two countries.

