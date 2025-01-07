Palestinian supporters hold new rally in London to protest Israel’s actions in Gaza

(MENAFN) Palestinian supporters held another rally in London on Monday evening to protest against the ongoing actions of the Zionist in Gaza, reaffirming their solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people. Demonstrators gathered outside the British Parliament, waving Palestinian flags and holding placards emblazoned with anti-Israel slogans. The crowd chanted "Free Palestine" and "Stop supporting Israel," calling for an end to the British government’s military and backing of Israel.



The rally, which included members from various Palestinian rights groups, labor union leaders, and anti-war activists, focused on several key themes, including the demands to "End Israeli apartheid," "Stop sending weapons to Israel," and "Immediate ceasefire in Gaza." The protesters made it clear that they would not stop demonstrating as long as Israel continues its brutal actions in Gaza.



This protest was the first of the new year and is part of a growing movement in the UK that has seen increased public support for Palestinian rights over the past year. Demonstrators emphasized that the British government's support for Israel must come to an end, highlighting the long-standing injustice that Palestinians have faced.



One of the participants told IRNA, “The British government must stop providing military and political support to Israel. The Palestinians have been living in unjust conditions for decades, and we cannot remain silent in the face of this oppression.” The rally marked a continued push for a change in UK policy regarding its stance on Israel.

