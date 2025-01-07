India investigates Elon Musk's Starlink over illegal use by insurgents

(MENAFN) Elon Musk's Starlink satellite is under investigation by the Indian government for its alleged illegal use by what New Delhi has referred to as "unlawful elements," according to the Times of India.



Sources reported that several Starlink-powered devices, which are not licensed for use in India, have ended up in the hands of insurgents and other unlawful groups, prompting scrutiny from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Telecom.



The investigation was initiated after authorities discovered that these devices had reportedly been smuggled into India from Myanmar.



The probe follows the Indian Coast Guard's seizure of 6,000 kg of methamphetamines from a Myanmarese crew near India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands in November. A police official told media that the smugglers used phones and satellite equipment to establish a WiFi hotspot.



When asked by the Indian government to provide details on the ownership of the equipment, Starlink reportedly declined, citing data privacy concerns, according to sources. The company has not yet responded to media inquiries regarding the matter.

