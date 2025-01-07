Empowered With Meg Ryan To Partner With Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors For An Upcoming Segment On Smart Investing For Individuals And Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This segment will cover critical topics, including common consumer pitfalls, key strategies, and how collaborating with a knowledgeable partner can support long-term financial goals. With so much information available, many investors feel overwhelmed; this segment aims to provide clarity and confidence by sharing actionable tips from the experts at Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, a firm known for its client-centered approach and dedication to financial education.

"We're excited to team up with Empowered to share our passion for financial literacy and responsible investing," said Jason Schmitt, Partner at Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors. "This segment is about giving individuals and families the tools and confidence they need to navigate their financial futures with clarity and intention. By breaking down the basics and sharing practical strategies, we hope to demystify the investing process and empower viewers to make choices that support their unique goals and aspirations."

The episode will address:



Common Consumer Pitfalls: Insights on avoiding typical investment traps and making better-informed decisions.

Best Practices for New and Seasoned Investors: From evaluating risk tolerance to setting realistic goals, the segment will outline essential steps for every stage of the investing journey. Choosing the Right Financial Partner: Guidance on finding trustworthy advisors who align with individual and family objectives, fostering long-term growth and stability.

Empowered and Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors are committed to equipping viewers with knowledge that not only enhances their financial literacy but also enables them to make sound choices for the future. The episode is scheduled to air this year on Empowered's platform.

About Empowered with Meg Ryan:

Empowered is an educational series hosted by acclaimed actress Meg Ryan, focusing on providing valuable information and insights into topics that matter most to consumers today. Each episode features industry experts and thought leaders who bring clarity and inspiration to important financial and lifestyle topics.

About Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors:

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors is a trusted, fee-only,

financial advisory firm dedicated to helping clients achieve their personal and financial goals. With a focus on transparency, education, and personalized strategies, the firm is committed to empowering individuals and families on their financial journeys. To learn more visit:

