Backpack Announces Acquisition Of FTX EU, Expands Crypto Trading Across Europe

With the acquisition, Backpack's new EU arm will offer a full suite of derivatives throughout the European Union including perpetual futures, a where no regulated derivatives currently exist, as unregulated offshore exchanges have been forced to wind down their unlicensed European operations.

Armani Ferrante, CEO of Backpack Exchange, commented: "As many international exchanges exit the European Union, becoming a MiFID II-licensed entity demonstrates our dedication to meeting the highest regulatory standards and is a significant step to bringing transparent, secure, and regulated crypto trading to an underserved European market."

As part of the acquisition, Backpack EU will undertake responsibility for distributing the previously court-approved FTX bankruptcy claims to FTX EU customers.

Mr. Ferrante further noted, "Customer restitution is a crucial step to rebuild trust and confidence in the industry, and Backpack is committed to returning FTX EU customers' funds as fast and as safely as possible."

In addition to compliant product offerings, Backpack EU will provide seamless integration with traditional payment rails including instant, low-cost Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA)

payments and wire transfers in major currencies across the region.

The re-activation of the license is underway, with plans for Backpack EU to go live in Q1 of 2025. Further information as to how new users may sign up for Backpack EU and how FTX EU customers will be able to access their assets will be announced as it becomes available. For more information, visit

.

About Backpack Exchange

Backpack Exchange is a fully regulated global cryptocurrency exchange building an innovative, easy-to-use and compliant trading platform for both experienced and new web3 users worldwide. Backpack currently serves users from over 150 countries and regions with more than $60 billion in trading volume.



The Backpack ecosystem comprises several products and services, including the popular Backpack Wallet (noncustodial), Backpack Exchange, and Mad Lads, the top NFT community in the Solana ecosystem.

