Explaining: Zelensky's Interview With Fridman, Strengthening Russia Sanctions, Ukraine's Defense Industry Development

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

INTERVIEW OF UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT WITH LEX FRIDMAN

On January 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outlined Kyiv's position on peace prospects in an interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman.

● Zelensky emphasized that the Budapest Memorandum failed in 2014, and Ukraine now requires real security guarantees.

● Membership in NATO, sanctions, and a robust weapons package to deter further Russian aggression are essential security measures for Ukraine.

● Negotiations with Russia are only possible after Ukraine aligns its positions with the United States and the EU.

● Zelensky stressed the need to force Putin to end the war, rather than waiting for him to decide to do so.

● Lex Fridman, an American podcaster with an audience of nearly 4.5 million, released the interview, which garnered over 1.3 million views within 24 hours.

INCREASING SANCTIONS PRESSURE ON RUSSIA

An analysis of Russian drones that attacked Ukraine on the night of January 5 revealed 8,755 foreign-made components.

● Kyiv continues to stress that sanctions against Russia, particularly in the supply of military-grade components, remain insufficient.

● In December 2024, Ukrainian Defense Ministry experts provided the U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General's Office with evidence of Russia's use of Western technologies.

● Identifying and blocking supply routes for sanctioned goods to Russia is a critical task for the international community.

● Suppliers of sanctioned technologies to Russia effectively act as accomplices in Russian crimes against Ukraine and its citizens.

DEVELOPMENT OF UKRAINE'S DEFENSE INDUSTRY

Ukraine's 2025 budget allocates a record-breaking 2.23 trillion hryvnias for defense and security.

● An additional $1 billion in funding is expected from partners under the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom initiative.

● Key goals include producing 30,000 long-range drones, as well as 3,000 cruise missiles and missile drones.

● The government plans to invest 54.5 billion hryvnias into expanding the capacities of Ukraine's defense industry.

● Long-term state contracts with arms manufacturers will be signed for periods of 3-5 years.

● Previously, Ukraine attracted over $1 billion under the "Danish model" and secured cooperation agreements with more than 40 foreign defense companies