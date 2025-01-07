Ministry Of Culture Partakes With Pavilion In ALECSO 14Th Conference Of Arab Ministers Of Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Culture erected a pavilion on the margin of the 14th of Arab Ministers of Education, held under the title,“Inclusive Education and Empowering Teachers: A Strategic Vision for Education in the Arab World.”

The conference is organised by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science.

The Ministry of Culture's pavilion covers traditional handicrafts, poetry, falconry, henna, traditional garments such as the bisht and the nashel, the Sanbook boat, and Arabic calligraphy, in addition to featuring a photo exhibition on the historical development of the education system in Qatar.

In this context, national heritage researcher at the Ministry of Culture Mohammed Nasser Al Fadala said that the Ministry's participation demonstrates its commitment to supporting and enhancing culture and education in the Arab world, in addition to highlighting cultural projects and programmes that contribute to strengthening Arab cultural identity and showcasing Qatari culture.

The pavilion attracted significant attention and received praise for documenting the rich and long-standing history of the State of Qatar.